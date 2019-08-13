Striker Bornwell Mwape has made his Napsa Stars stay permanent.

Mwape has spent the last two seasons at Napsa on loan from Nkana where he struggled to hold down a first team place since joining them in 2016.

Napsa media officer Gwen Chipasula said Mwape has signed a two-year deal with the Lusaka club.

Chipasula also revealed that they have signed strikers Kapembwa Musonda and Mambote Assis from Lumwana Radiants and DR Congo club Nyuki respectively on permanent deals.

Green Eagles striker Isaac Simbuwa has also joined the club on a season-long loan deal.

She also disclosed that defender Shawn Oduro, striker Geoffrey Sserunkuma and defender Eric Kabulo had all left the club.

