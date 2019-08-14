The Football Association of Zambia has signed a K61 million deal with Yatu Media for exclusive live streaming rights for all Zambia junior international matches.

Yatu Media‘s deal to live stream Zambia U20 and U17 matches online will run for five years.

“This development is particularly great as it directly responds to one of the constant cries of the Zambian football fans. Each time we have an international game, we are always flooded with queries about whether fans can access live broadcasts of matches involving various national teams or not,” FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said.

“While we are mindful of the many limitations regarding broadcast rights for various competitions under Cosafa, CAF and FIFA, we are determined to open as much space as possible for the followers of the beautiful game”

Yatu Media Chief Executive Officer Charles Nkandu said they will with partners Skyrink Studios of South Africa run the online service from 2020 to 2025 that will see them stream 20 Zambia junior international matches to an estimated six million users.

[Read 83 times, 83 reads today]