The Copperbelt University management has announced a reduction of the surcharge imposed on students from K1500 to K150.

CBU Vice Chancellor Professor Naison Ngoma disclosed this to Journalists in Kitwe this afternoon.

Prof. Ngoma said the decision follows a consultative meeting with Higher Education Minister Dr. Brian Mushimba.

He said management had taken heed of guidance from Dr Mushimba and that the surcharge for the general students populace has been reduced to K150.

The Vice Chancellor however clarified that those that were suspended for their role in the riot that led to the indefinite closure of CBU in April this year will be charged K1000 each while those that were expelled but later reinstated at the mercy of the Minister and on suspension for an academic year will still pay K1500 each upon returning to the institution.

He added that the K150 will have to be paid by all returning students before they are re-admitted at the institution.

