The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has urged companies within the Group to emulate Zamtel and embrace innovation to support growth and profitability of their respective businesses.

Officially launching the Zamtel ultra-modern Woodlands Customer Service Centre, IDC Group Chief Executive Officer Mr Mateyo Kaluba said the notion of poor customer service from Zambian companies in any industry must become a thing of the past.

He said IDC expects its companies to adopt the highest levels of efficiency and invest in training to build capacity of members of staff.

Mr Kaluba said the IDC is proud to see subsidiaries such as Zamtel apply innovation that improves the quality of service to customers.

Mr Kaluba said the need for service excellence in business cannot be over emphasised because it is key to retaining customers and extracting more value from them.

“When your customer is happy, they are more understanding when you face challenges as an organisation and less sensitive to price adjustments,” Mr Kaluba said.

And Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Mr Sydney Mupeta said the facility will serve as a one stop shop for customers to access all products and services.

He said the Centre will also have an experiential facility where customers will experience some of the products and services on offer before they make the decision to purchase.

Mr Mupeta commended the IDC for the continued support and guidance offered to Zamtel as it strives towards excellence in provision of quality services.

