President Edgar Lungu has maintained his stance on the liquidation of Konkola Copper Mines saying it is supported by the people of Zambia.

The Head of State yesterday met the Chairman of Vedanta Anil Argawal at the request of the Investor and informed him that the position government has taken on KCM is supported by Zambians and the meeting will not affect the ongoing liquidation process.

The meeting was held at the request of the businessman and the president agreed to meet him to listen to what he had to say.

At the meeting Mr. Argawal expressing his desire to continue running the mine and among other things to pay the debt owed to contractors and suppliers and to reinvest in the mine and restructure the shareholding of KCM.

This is contained in a statement issued to the Media by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

