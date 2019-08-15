President Edgar Lungu has maintained his stance on the liquidation of Konkola Copper Mines saying it is supported by the people of Zambia.
The Head of State yesterday met the Chairman of Vedanta Anil Argawal at the request of the Investor and informed him that the position government has taken on KCM is supported by Zambians and the meeting will not affect the ongoing liquidation process.
The meeting was held at the request of the businessman and the president agreed to meet him to listen to what he had to say.
At the meeting Mr. Argawal expressing his desire to continue running the mine and among other things to pay the debt owed to contractors and suppliers and to reinvest in the mine and restructure the shareholding of KCM.
This is contained in a statement issued to the Media by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.
Kunyina, kwamana!
Smart guy. He wants to have it on record he tried to solve this amicably.
Hate to say it Zambia will lose in international court.
Hope I am wrong.,
Mbuzi,
you are a real mbuzi. How can Zambia lose when this hot chill eating indian started the whole issue by not paying dividends, no paying supplies and not investing in the konkola mining project which was the basis for giving him kcm in first place?
No retreat no surrender on liquidating KCM,KCM will not be given back to Anil so the stance that the President as taken and maintained should be supported by all patriotic Zambian.ECL we support you.
We told ECL to Dialogue with Vedanta and Agree on the Sale of Vedanta Shareholding in KCM. Whichever way u look at it. Vedanta will happily walk away from KCM with its Reputation intact and smiling to the Bank. Zambia will have to silently pay out Damages and Compensation to Vedanta at a Premium. There is more to this than what meets the eye.
…and the last laugh will go to…to…Anil Argawal!!!
Dialogue has a life span. Govt have been following up on events with KCM for a very long time. Even the strongest critic of PF HH said that this action was long over. This the only item that HH agreed that KCM was given more than enough time to correct what this less than candid business man is doing.
Ask HH
Wonders never cease. Why would Anil like to continue running and reinvest in an unprofitable venture like KCM. Something does not meet the eye here. All along we were made to believe they were not meeting their obligations due to the unprofitability of the mines and now they want to meet their obligations and pump in more money. Help me to make sense out of this charade.
These are the questions that need to be asked by those who are really fair about this saga. Those against the Govt of ECL will continue to condemn the move.
No sane person can trust Agarwal, let alone do business with him especially after he embarrassed Mwanawasa. He boasted that he came with an empty briefcase and duped LPM. Does he think anyone can treat him seriously after that? The problem is that when it comes to money most Indians are not honest. So I can safely conclude that no brown envelopes exchanged hands
Ayatollah:
You are so gullible with your brains like that of lice or mice. Of course no brown envelope was exchanged between Argawal and Lungu BECAUSE Lungu got bigger brown envelopes from the Chinese!
You are so shallow minded that you cant even see the bigger picture and in context which is typical shortsightedness of a PF Cadre!
I quote: “At the meeting Mr. Argawal expressing his desire to continue running the mine and among other things to pay the debt owed to contractors and suppliers and to reinvest in the mine and restructure the shareholding of KCM.”
This is the company that was making loses and loses according to what we were meant to believe. Its crookery at its worst.
Again better say we listened to jerabos and not people of Zambia. Which people of Zambia. Lets not use people of Zambia when we dont actually listen to the people of Zambia over corruption by ministers and other state officials. Lelo ati we listen to the people of Zambia.
Disaster!!!!