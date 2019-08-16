A 19 year old pupil of Luwingu boarding secondary school has been convicted to five years imprisonment by the Luwingu magistrate court.

Luwingu Magistrate Davy Simfukwe convicted Jonathan Mulenga of Chelstone compound in Luwingu district for one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a child contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of offence were that Jonathan on 15 July 2019 did assault Luheto Kameya aged 8 thereby occasioning bodily harm by administered tattoos without authority from the parents.

It is alleged that on the material day, Jonathan administered tattoos and added unknown mixture on both legs of an eight year old grade 3 pupil of Katopola primary school without authority of the parents.

In mitigation, Jonathan told magistrate Simfukwe that he was a first born child who deserve lenience and that he was also in grade 12 and said he regret what he did.

He added that after completing his grade 12 he wants to continue helping his parents in doing business at kamumango market.

Magistrate Simfukwe found that Jonathan Mulenga guilty of the offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a child contrary to section 248 A of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia as amended by Act No. 15 of 2005.

He sentenced him five years imprisonment with hard labour from the day he was arrested.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]