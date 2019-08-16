Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya has challenged the United Party National Development to publicize their manifesto to enable Zambians appreciate what they stand for.
Mr Kafwaya accused the opposition party of lacking ideologies and are not ready to govern the country.
The Transport and Communications Minister said the PF government will not waste time listening to people that do not have any plan for the country.
“The UPND have called us insane for being PF and supporting President Edgar Lungu. How do you listen to people that call you mad?, Mr Kafwaya said.
He also challenged the UPND to go to the convention and change the Leadership of the party.
Mr Kafwaya said the failure by the party to change its leadership is an insult to founders of the party who embraced intra party democracy.
Meanwhile Mr Kafwaya said the PF presents hope for the Zambian people.
He said the PF has delivered development to the people of Zambia since it came into power and will deliver more development if given the mandate again in 2021.
“Meanwhile Mr Kafwaya said the PF presents hope for the Zambian people.” The only Hope people have with respect to PF is that this party loses in 2021 and dies.
Look iwe we chipuba, go to UPND website you will find the Development Points, and they used some 10 good ones during last campaign.
It is PF who need to amend their manfyototo, they can’t continue on what Guy Scott wrote.
