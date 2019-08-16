Nkana have beaten visiting Congolese side Bazano 2-0 in a friendly match played on Thursday afternoon at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Striker Idris Mbombo struck a brace in this pre-season friendly watched by a sizeable crowd.

Mbombo, who recently rejoined Nkana, scored first half goals in the 7th and 18th minutes.

Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi paraded his usual stars among them Kelvin Mubanga, Harrison Chisala, Ronald Kampamba, Freddy Tshimenga, Musa Muhammad and Shadreck Malambo.

The victory is expected to relieve Nkana after receiving criticism for losing a friendly match against Kansanshi Dynamos by 3-1 at home in Wusakile last Saturday.

Kalampa are preparing for the 2019/20 FAZ Super Division campaign starting on August 31 when they host Green Buffaloes in Kitwe.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]