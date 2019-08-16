The Food and Agriculture Organisation says calls to declare the hunger situation in some parts of the country a national disaster are unfounded.

FAO Country Representative Dr George Okechi says although some parts of Zambia are facing famine, the situation does not warrant the declaration of a national emergency.

Dr Okechi said it must be noted that not the entire country is faced with hunger and no families have been lost so far.

Speaking to Journalists, Dr Okechi has however urged the government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit to hasten the food distribution exercise to the affected families.

He expressed concern that the distribution of food to the affected families has been slow resulting in some families lacking food to eat.

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema, the British Government and the Civil Society for Poverty Reduction are among the stakeholders that have requested government to declare the hunger situation a disaster for the country to receive enough support from donors.

Statistics from the DMMU indicate that 2. 5 million Zambians in 58 districts have been hit by hunger mainly caused by drought in the 2018/2019 farming season.

Government in the immediate term needs about 178 million dollars to avert the hunger situation which has escalated to phases three and four in most of the districts.

Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo said the country has enough food and declaring a National disaster will turn Zambia into a beggar.

The hunger situation prevailing in some parts of Zambia does not warrant the declaration of an emergency because the entire country is not hungry.

Dr. Okechi says government must identify areas that are hunger stricken and intensify the distribution of relief food to the affected families.

Cue…

Meanwhile, Dr. Okechi is confident that government will distribute farming inputs for the 2019/2020 agriculture season on time.

[Read 375 times, 375 reads today]