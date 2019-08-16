The Food and Agriculture Organisation says calls to declare the hunger situation in some parts of the country a national disaster are unfounded.
FAO Country Representative Dr George Okechi says although some parts of Zambia are facing famine, the situation does not warrant the declaration of a national emergency.
Dr Okechi said it must be noted that not the entire country is faced with hunger and no families have been lost so far.
Speaking to Journalists, Dr Okechi has however urged the government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit to hasten the food distribution exercise to the affected families.
He expressed concern that the distribution of food to the affected families has been slow resulting in some families lacking food to eat.
UPND President Hakainde Hichilema, the British Government and the Civil Society for Poverty Reduction are among the stakeholders that have requested government to declare the hunger situation a disaster for the country to receive enough support from donors.
Statistics from the DMMU indicate that 2. 5 million Zambians in 58 districts have been hit by hunger mainly caused by drought in the 2018/2019 farming season.
Government in the immediate term needs about 178 million dollars to avert the hunger situation which has escalated to phases three and four in most of the districts.
Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo said the country has enough food and declaring a National disaster will turn Zambia into a beggar.
The hunger situation prevailing in some parts of Zambia does not warrant the declaration of an emergency because the entire country is not hungry.
Dr. Okechi says government must identify areas that are hunger stricken and intensify the distribution of relief food to the affected families.
Meanwhile, Dr. Okechi is confident that government will distribute farming inputs for the 2019/2020 agriculture season on time.
There’s no hunger in Zambia except may be in Southern Province. Even there our able government has already delivered plenty of maize bran that they can share with their animals.
“FAO Country Representative Dr George Okechi says although some parts of Zambia are facing famine”
WHAT IS THE MEANING OF FAMINE?Keep politics away from food.
Just because an opposition party talked about declaring a food emergency or disaster does not forbid the PF or ant logical thinking person from doing the same.
The PF should not be blinded by the short lived power they have.
indepondo or whatever you call yourself, FAO rep has spoken and he is an expert in this field. Just because your colonial master, your small god of dundumwezi and Chipenzi & Co Limited have declared some parts of the country as emergency doesn’t mean we should all follow blindly like a UPND zombie.
Dr. Okechi is waiting for some families to die for the situation to qualify to a national disaster!
We talked about the hunger situation that you cannot make declaration as a national disaster.
Some part of the country has been hit with drought as some.
forecast, i feel you! you are right this is a provincial disaster and not a national disaster. am kindly asking my relatives from this same disaster province to join the rest of the country in prayers on 18th October otherwise you might face another drought next season. i know that hh has been stopping you to go for National prayers and we all know that no one can go against what hh has ordered because he is a god too, but just try even under the bed…….God will hear you
