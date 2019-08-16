PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has arrived in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, ahead of the the 39th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government whose proposed theme is, ‘a conducive business environment for inclusive and sustainable industrial development, increased intra-regional trade and job creation.’

President Lungu joins 14 other Heads of State and Government including Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Mozambique, Andry Nirina Rajoelina, President of Madagascar, Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, Hage Gottfried Geingob, President of Namibia and Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of Botswana.

The Presidential Plane touched down, Friday, at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar-es-Salaam at around 13:37 hours local time and the Head of State was received by Tanzania’s Minister of Agriculture Hon Japhet Hasunga, MP.

On hand to receive the President was also Zambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon Joseph Malanji, MP and and Zambia’s High Commissioner to Tanzania Benson Chali.

And during the summit, President Lungu is expected to present a report to mark the handover of the Chairmanship of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defense and Security Cooperation to the Republic of Zimbabwe.

