The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has said that it has put in place modalities to print and clear the backlog of over 150,000 Driving Licence cardsby the end of September 2019.

The Agency, assured the General Public and all Driving Licence applicants holding Temporal Driving Licences, that the RTSA has enough stock to clear the backlog and guarantees stability and continuity in the production of cards on “print on demand” basis.

Accrding to the statement issued to the media, all Driving Licence applicants are advised to visit any RTSA station and have their Driving Licence card printed upon presenting the original copy of the Temporal Driving Licence or a police report in the absence of the original print of the Temporal Driving Licence.

The Agency further said that all RTSA stations will remain open on Saturdays from 08:00 hours to 13:00 hours, until the backlog of unprinted Driving Licence cards is cleared.

“From the foregoing, the General Public and all Driving Licence applicants holding Temporal Driving Licences, should not panic thinking that the Agency may run out of materials for printing Driving Licence cards”

The Statement concluded by saying : “Going forward, the RTSA wishes to re-assure the public that modalities have been put in place to ensure that all Driving Licences cards are produced on “print on demand” basis and the public will constantly be updated on the progress being made in clearing the backlog.”

