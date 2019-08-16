

United party for National Development (UPND) secretary general Steven Katuka has said that the party has welcomed the appointment of Mr.Patrick Nshindamo as the new Chief Elections Officer at the Electoral Commission of Zambia(ECZ)

In a statement released to the media, UPND said that, vaving known and interacted with Mr.Nshindamo at various civil society engagements, the party is very optimistic that he will deliver in his new mandate.

UPND further said that the party remained optimistic that his character and experience as an advocate of good governance will turn around the fortunes of the Electoral Commission of Zambia(ECZ) in regaining public confidence.

The UPND has since advised the new Elections Chief to take a holistic approach to matters of elections in the country and regain public confidence in an organization that remains the pinnacle of our country’s democracy and its values.

The party said that Mr.Nshindamo’s appointment comes at the time when the organization needs to retain it’s credibility which has eroded in the recent past in the eyes of the political players and the general public.

The party concluded by asking the new CEO to hit the ground running in terms of elections management,voter registration and retention of public confidence

[Read 152 times, 152 reads today]