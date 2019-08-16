Home-based members of the Zambia U23 team regroup this Sunday in Lusaka.

This will be their second camp since the first week of August as momentum builds ahead of next month’s 2019 U23 AFCON final round qualifying date against Congo-Brazzaville.

Coach Beston Chambeshi has yet to name his foreign-based players for the crucial clash.

Zambia will host Congo in the first leg on September 4 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka and travel to Pointe Noir for the last leg on September 9.

Winner will qualify for U23 AFCON that Egypt will host this November where the top three finishers will represent Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Football tournament .

GOALKEEPERS:Charles Muntanga (Nkwazi), Jackson Kakunta (Power Dynamos), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors), Mangani Banda (Zanaco)

DEFENDERS:Moses Nyondo (Nkana), Kebson Kamanga (Zanaco), Wayne Museba, Field Kandela, Prosper Chiluya (all Kabwe Warriors), Ponsilio Kapampa (KYSA), Boston Muchindu (Kansanshi Dynamos), Benson Chali (Forest Rangers)

MIDFIELDERS:Crispin Sakulanda (Red Arrows), Oliver Lumbiya (Young Nkana), Benson Kolala (Forest Rangers), Clinton Lubula (Kansanshi Dynamos), Linos Makwaza (Power Dynamos), Harrison Chisala (Nkana), Leonard Mulenga (Green Buffaloes), Musonda Siame (Lumwana Radiants), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors)

STRIKERS:Kingsley Mukuka (Power Dynamos), Twiza Chaibela (Kabwe Warriors), Benard Kumwenda (KYSA), Conlyde Luchanga (Forest Rangers)

