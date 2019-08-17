The Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini says the House will proceed to table the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 10 of 2019 despite the matter being before the Constitutional Court.

Responding to a letter from Simeza Sangwa and Associates, who asked the House to halt proceedings given that the matter had been petitioned before the Constitutional Court, Clerk of the National Assembly Doris Kapumba stated that the debates would continue on account of the doctrine of exclusive cognizance which provided that the House enjoyed exclusive and unfettered jurisdiction in the conduct of its internal proceedings.

Mrs Kapumba stated that the Speaker had elected to exercise his discretion to allow consideration of Bill 10 by the House.

