The Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini says the House will proceed to table the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 10 of 2019 despite the matter being before the Constitutional Court.
Responding to a letter from Simeza Sangwa and Associates, who asked the House to halt proceedings given that the matter had been petitioned before the Constitutional Court, Clerk of the National Assembly Doris Kapumba stated that the debates would continue on account of the doctrine of exclusive cognizance which provided that the House enjoyed exclusive and unfettered jurisdiction in the conduct of its internal proceedings.
Mrs Kapumba stated that the Speaker had elected to exercise his discretion to allow consideration of Bill 10 by the House.
Gone are the days when we had Speakers who were me of integrity…I remember Speakers in UNIP govt who stood up to the govt.
Upnd will now learn to behave themselves. Laz is been used by Upnd. Please head and table the bill am fully behind you
@Jay Jay, this is why it is difficult to legalize weed in Zambia. Who could have stood against KK in UNIP time? Parliament is there to make and amend laws that is why the constitution protects Parliament to do its work with external interference. You financiers Mr Jay Jay could have taken this opportunity to amend things like the Public Order Act which they keep crying about every election. But alas they chose to listen to their mighty ruler king Icilema to stay away from the process. Come 2021 they will be crying Hagain over the Public Order Act and freedom of assembly. UPND is the most useless party ever. Nkombo the forger is the best adviser for the under5 tonga party.
Splinter LAZ’s ill maneuvers are of no consequence.
Let’s rock & roll folks.
Let Parley deliberate.
The Country gotta move on.
What if the constitutional court rules against it and the bill has been passed? Is Matibini saying we will then see a fight between the legislature and the judiciary?
PF the same constitution that you are manipulating to advance agenda and oppress your enemies will be used against you when you leave power. Do not imagine for one minute that you will be in power forever.
Just a freindly piece of advice
Do we have learned lawyers in LAZ? Even a grade 9 who is doing civic education can intepret that national assembly is independent. Come on guys stop waisting people’s time and instead offer prudent submissions to the constitutional amendment bill. No. 10. LAZ sure do not be partisan, be professional and stop being a laughing stock to Zambians and the whole world. Do not be corrupt by being funded so simply misinterpret the law.
The three government organs interact and it was important to put people’s views into consideration. if there are people against the law why should it be table for discussion in a parliament? whose laws does the parliament make? There will be so many lacuna if laws are made against the wish of a large section of society.
Brexit is failing to take root because a vote was cast, laws made in parliament without a homework inclusive enough. it cost lots and government appear clueless and hopeless. laws are for people by the people.
The PF government ,Speaker Matibini and PF cadres in the ConCourt / Judiciary already know the outcome of the action taken by LAZ.
The only hope is for the UPND,NDC and other independent MP’s to block that dangerous bill.
Eventually the Judiciary and legislature will be exposed as puppets of the Executive.The entire system of government in Zambia is rotten to the core.
ZAMBIA NEEDS A COMPLETE OVERHAUL BEFORE ITS TOO LATE.
SEE WHAT IS HAPPENING IN ZIMBABWE NOW.
You’re into group think mentality typical UPND sycophants and zealots and enemies of progress…LAZ joined the UPND Presidential petition but lost …LAZ leadership has made the organisation lose credibility in the eyes of right thinking Zambians who are not into group think mentality…
Isn’t this the same B.U.M that stopped the impeachment against the clown president because it was in court?? And as always my dull PF friends are jumping around like the clueless twits they are. Sad.
Surely surely, can’t we do something about WIGS? What am seeing here on this Matibini guy’s head is exactly what is inside his THICK head/minds – mental colonisation! What mudzungus say goes and Kashimba Chimbwili suggests is literally discarded, thrown out of the window!
John Sangwa is now behaving like those useless UPND lawyers Jack Mwiimbu and Martha Mushipe. He knows that even if we had a jemasoni guzzler in State House you can’t sue him, he enjoys unfettered immunity. Further, Parliamentary business is not determined by Courts, so why did he come up with such a useless suit? Don’t follow Muna Ndulo he’s been away for too long, this isn’t the US where they tolerate such things. Find another way of fighting that useless Bill because this won’t work. The PF is indeed a disaster, unfortunately the UPND are equally another worse disaster. Why can’t upright men enter politics and redeem our country from these vampires? It’s true the educated are cowards just like Sata observed
As long as the so called educated continue insulting the President, marketeers and Taxi drivers continue to mobilise themselves and see to it that Those rich chaps never enter Plot 1.
It will always be like that.
Mazoka humbled himself and was ward Chairman in Bauleni, that’s where you begin to get support for higher office. ..Grassroots Bwana hechi he.
Can someone enlighten the public about the changes to the constitution , speculations can be poisonous any learned lawyer out there to explain to the people what is to be changed and whose advantage will it be .
Exchanging bad words only when the people are in the dark about what you are protecting will not be of any meaning to the general populace in the nation .
What I mean is people would like to know what the argument is all about .