Austin Muwowo is humbled to have won the 2019 Zambia Footballer of the Year Award.

The Chipolopolo striker enjoyed great form at Forest Rangers in the 2019 transitional season, where he was on loan from Nkana, scoring 10 goals to also share the 2019 Golden Boot Award with two other players.

Muwowo, who made a permanent move to Orlando Pirates from Nkana in the off-season, beat off competition from Kaizer Chiefs and ex Zesco United striker Lazarus Kambole and Red Arrows midfielder Bruce Musakanya.

“I feel so excited right now, I cannot express myself and I thank God for this. It is really a great feeling and a great honour to get this award,” Muwowo said on Saturday night at the 2019 FAZ Awards Gala in Lusaka.

“To all my teammates at Forest, I want to say thank you and I want to thank them for the support from the push that came from them,” Muwowo said.

“And I want to say thank you to all the fans. I kind of dreamt about this, it is a dream come true.”

Muwowo also shared the Golden Boot award with Laudit Mavugo of Napsa Stars and his former Forest striker partner Adams Zikiru.

Meanwhile, Kambole won the Fans Player of the Year Award and also took home the Most Disciplined Player Award.

The Young Player of the Year went to midfielder Kings Kangwa who recently moved from Buildcon to Russian club Arsenal Tula.

Other recipients on the night were Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi who won the Coach of the Year for a second successive season.

Audrick Nkole won the Referee of the Year Award while Diana Chikotesha collected the Best Assistant Referee Award.

The late Zambia captain and coach Dickson Makwaza who skippered the KK XI to their debut AFCON final where they finished second in 1974 was post-humously honoured with the FAZ Presidents Award.

