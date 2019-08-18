Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba has described Saturday’s Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield final victory over Zesco United as a positive sign of things to hopefully come into the 2019/2020 campaign.

The Bankers produced a convincing display that kept Zesco at bay to win 1-0 in the Charity Shield final played at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka on August 18.

A 39th minute goal by captain and defender Ziyo Tembo sealed Zanaco’s victory that saw The Bankers particularly looking solid in defence where they were woeful last term despite technically finishing in the top four of the 2019 transitional season.

“It is a good for us to start with a Trophy before the season begins and it is a good motivation on our part and the players are very happy with it,” Numba said.

“I must say in this game, we showed that we have got the defence, they withstood against a determined Zesco. I think Zesco is one of the most lethal teams in the league and if we can stand against Zesco, keeping a clean sheet, it tells us that we have a good defence this coming season.”

But Zanaco will again be tested by Zesco on the opening day of this 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division season when they travel to Ndola on August 31 to play a Week One fixture at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

