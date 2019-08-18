General Education Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba says the country’s current education curriculum is rigid and not favorable to the career needs of Zambians.

Dr. Kalumba said most subjects offered are not compatible with what the pupils want to do in future.He said there is urgent need to transform the curriculum to ensure it becomes relevant to career paths of children.

Dr. Kalumba said the educational reforms being implemented are meant to improve education standards and that the PF government has pro poor policies. He stated that reduction in school fees will ensure all Zambians have access to education.

And Dr. Kalumba has challenged school managers who think the reduction in school fees will negatively impact the quality of education to leave and pave way for educationists who are willing to develop the sector.

He was speaking when he addressed teachers from various schools in Eastern province who gathered at Chipata Day Secondary school.

Paramount chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people commended government for paying attention to salaries for teachers.The traditional leader said this when Dr. Kalumba paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Chipata.He said the move will motivate more Zambians to pursue teaching as a career.

