Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo says crop diversification has the potential to increase availability of affordable, healthy foods and food security.

Mr. Katambo says with climate change effects becoming severe on food production, crop diversification will help avert the negative impacts and increase income for many households.

He said this in a speech read for him by Chief Agriculture Detention Officer Katuka Chongo during the launch of Beyond maize study report by Hivos in Lusaka.

Mr. Katambo expressed happiness that Hivos and cooperating partners are working with government on diversification efforts.

He said such systems are key in improving incomes for smallholder farmers.

And Hivos Senior Programs Manager Sustainable Diets Frank Mechielsen noted that Zambia has the potential to grow lots of food beyond maize which would be easy to feed the nation.

Mr. Mechielsen said the Sustainable Foods for All program is aimed at advocating for policy change for governments to effectively embrace food diversification.

Meanwhile, Hivos Southern Africa Regional Director Tanja Lubbers also reiterated the need to diversify Zambia’s crop production to mitigate foot shortages.

