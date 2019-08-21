National Restoration Party (NAREP) Spokesperson Bwalya Nondo has ditched the opposition political party to join the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) citing good leadership under President Edgar Lungu.

And in receiving Mr. Nondo at the PF secretariat in Lusaka on Wednesday, PF Deputy Secretary General Hon Mumbi Phiri said the ruling party is not segregative as it treats all members equally.

Hon Phiri said she is confident that the former NAREP Spokesperson will add value to the ruling party as he will find a team that is focused on delivering the much needed development in the country.

The PF Deputy Secretary General urged all party members to accommodate the new members who are joining the party.

And Mr. Nondo said he decided to ditch the opposition and join the ruling party because the opposition in Zambia has betrayed the people of Zambia by failing to provide effective checks and balances.

“I have decided to join a progressive political party in Zambia, I am saying it’s progressive because of its developmental agenda for the country. The PF Government is taking development to all corners of this country and that is why I want to be part of this team that is delivering development to Zambians,” he said.

“The opposition in Zambia has betrayed the people. They have failed to provide quality and effective checks and balances. This makes the opposition in the country weak and lacks direction.”

He said the opposition in Zambia has no direction and cannot form government anytime soon.

Mr. Nondo, who is also former NAREP Chairperson for Information, said there is too much bitterness and negativity amongst the opposition political parties saying this is not healthy for a country like Zambia.

Speaking earlier, PF Member of the Central Committee Kebby Mbewe said these are signs that the PF will have no difficulties in remaining in office beyond 2021.

Mr. Mbewe said the party has continued to receive new members who have seen the developmental works under President Lungu.

