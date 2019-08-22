Government has advised Zambian professionals against seeking employment outside the country, through employment agents who have no fixed contact addresses.
Labour Commissioner Chanda Kaziya says government has noted with concern the mushrooming of the employment agents in the country, adding that this has resulted in a number of Zambians being duped.
Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka, Mr Kaziya explained that Zambians seeking employment outside the country through the agents should take time to read the laws of such countries and avoid engaging agents who do not refund them when they do not get employed.
He says reading such country’s labour laws will also help them avoid issues of human trafficking, which is also on the increase especially in the Sub-Saharan region.
Mr Kaziya noted that the current Zambian labour laws require that the person is refunded the money paid to agents once the employment contract fails to materialize, a situation that is not being observed.
He has advised Zambians seeking employment abroad to submit the standard contracts which they are being offered, in order for government to scrutinize them thoroughly.
It is important that the standard contract which they will be given is made available to protect our workers interest.
The same standard rules apply to everybody guide them.
