President Edgar Lungu has said that government will help the 40 students that are stranded in India for failure to pay school fees.

The affected students are unable to leave India for failure to settle their fees.

Speaking when he addressed the Zambian students in India, President Lungu urged the Zambian Embassy in that country to ensure that the students are helped.

President Lungu said this is not the time to blame the students but help them to move out of trouble.

President Lungu however warned that government will not allow parents to take their students to India when they have no capacity to pay.

He said it is sad to have children stranded in a foreign country because their parents have failed to honour their obligations.

President Lungu also urged the Zambian embassy in India to scrutinize the Universities that are advertising in Zambia.

He said it is unfortunate that some universities are giving false information to prospecting students only to change when they are enrolled.

The Head of State said this after one of the students complained that most of her lecturers do not use English when teaching and does not have facilities for practical’s.

And, Foreign Affairs Minister, Joseph Malanji said government wants Zambians in foreign countries to contribute to National Development.

He urged the students to acquire skills that will help to develop the country.

And Zambia High Commissioner to Zambia, Judith Kapinjimpanga thanked the President for visiting India.

She said this will help in strengthening relations between Zambia and India.

