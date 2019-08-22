Football Association of Zambia vice president to Rix Mweemba says pointing fingers at them for Shepolopolo U20’s trip failed trip to the 2019 All-Africa Games are barking at the wrong tree.

Mweemba said FAZ was very familiar with the protocols involved in their representation at the All Africa Games after taking part in previous competitions for such an oversight to occur and that it was clear the issue was the baby of the Ministry of Sport.

FAZ has come under fire after Shepolopolo, who had just finished runner-up at the 2019 COSAFA U20 Women’s Cup in South Africa now a fortnight ago, failed to travel to Morocco last week.

This was due to a visa hitch that saw Shepolopolo marooned in Lusaka for a week after they were earlier scheduled to fly directly from South Africa to Rabat after winning silver at the tournament in Port Elizabeth on August 12.

“Our silence should not be taken for granted. We just don’t want to be seen fighting people but if we are pushed, we shall let the cat out of the bag,” Mweemba told The Times of Zambia.

“We are aware that they are schemes to discredit the FAZ executive committee.

“We had a meeting with the Minister (of Sport)and FAZ represented by our technical director and he was asked which team FAZ would field and he told the meeting that they will send the Under 20 or Under 23.”

