I would love to complain about the water authorities in Kabwe, Central province, Lukanga Water and sewerage company.

The management of the named water authority has been manipulating water bills to over charge their customers. They claim to have introduced a digital system of billing but the truth is that the company has setup computers where they alter the meter readings.

Every month, they approximate the water bill for customers. They don’t go to customers to read the water meters. There are hardly any records of the meter readings and if the records are there, then only a few are correctly recorded. I wish the ministry that is in charge of water affairs in Zambia would intervene into the happenings in Kabwe.

ByConcerned Resident

