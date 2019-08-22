ZESCO Limited has announced that it will implement load shedding outside the official schedule following a breakdown at Maamba Collieries Limited (MCL) Power Station.

The power utility says this has been necessitated by the breakdown of Unit 1 at Maamba Collieries Limited Power Station after a daily on 19th August 2019 at 23:45 Hrs.

Increased Load Management Hours Due to Equipment Maintenance

ZESCO Limited wished to inform its esteemed customers and general public that there will be increased load shedding countrywide from 20th August until further notice due to limitation of power generation.

This emeregency situation has been necessitated by the taking out-of -service of Unit 1 at Maamba Collieries Limited (MCL) Pwer Station which developed a fault on 19th August 2019 at 23.45 hours.

During the period of the shutdown,the purchase of power from MCL will reduce by 50% from 267MW to 133MW which will result in addtional deficit of power.To mitigate the shortfall during the shutdown period,extended load management will be implemented in order to prevent over generation beyond the recommended levels at Kafue Gorge and Kariba North Bank Power Stations.

ZESCO deeply regrets the inconvenience this will cause to our esteemed customers.

