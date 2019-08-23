Deputy Parliamentary Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube says the decision by Law Association of Zambia President Eddie Mwitwa to take President Edgar Lungu, the National Assembly and the Attorney General to Court over NDF Bill number 10 of 2019 was not a collective decision of lawyers.

Mr Ngulube says no consensus was reached by Lawyers on whether the matter should be taken to court and they are surprised that Mr Mwitwa went ahead to sue the President.

Speaking on the Hot Seat Programme on Hot FM, Mr Ngulube said there are no minutes anywhere to show that LAZ sat and approved the decision to go to court over the matter.

“He has no support from Zambian Lawyers, the people supporting Mr Mwitwa are CSOs, Political Parties and Law Associations from other countries not Zambian Lawyers because no agreement was reached over this matter”, he said.

And Mr Ngulube said it is sad that Mr Mwitwa and many other people opposing the Bill have not read its content and have not made any suggestions on how the content can be improved.

He said if Mr Mwitwa and John Sangwa has read the Bill, they wouldn’t have gone to court but made suggestions on how the content can be improved.

“We pay a lot of money to LAZ, the K10, 000 every lawyer pays annually should be used to improve the Association and not to pay Mr Sangwa to take the President to Court”, Mr Ngulube said.

He said the select Parliamentary Committee will on 2nd September 2019 start receiving submissions from stakeholders and all those that are aggrieved should appear before the committee failure to which the process will go ahead without their input.

Meanwhile, Mr Ngulube said he has not received any formal communication from Mr Mwitwa demanding an apology for accusing him of working with the UPND.

He said a decision will be made to either apologise or not after he receives formal communication from Mr. Mwitwa.

