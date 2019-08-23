The 4.8 million Kwacha starch processing plant in Kalumbila district is set to start operations in October this year.

Premiercon Chief Executive Officer, Lubasi Yuyi says the factory is complete and that the facility is only awaiting the connection of electricity to the plant in readiness for commissioning.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Yuyi said this when he led a team of officials from the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) and Zambia Bureau of Standards in inspecting the facility on the sidelines of the Expo Northwest 2019.

Meanwhile, CEEC Public Relations Officer, Cheelo Mukata said the Commission is proud to be associated with Premiercon starch and that government will continue funding programmes aimed at promoting rural industrialisation and value addition to local products

And Premiercon Extension Manager, Frobisher Fulayi said 4000 farmers will be engaged in the out-grower scheme that will cover six districts in Northwestern Province.

The facility will mainly be processing cassava, sweet potatoes and yam tubers into industrial starch used in the mines for purifying copper among other uses.

