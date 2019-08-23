First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda has urged private institutions of higher learning to offer scholarships to the less privileged in society.

Dr Kaunda was speaking when Texilla American University Management officially handed over a scholarship plaque for a scholarship programme given in his honour at his residence.

Meanwhile, Texilla American University Deputy Vice Chancellor Ajay Poddar said the University was proud to be associated with Dr Kaunda’s name.

Prof Poddar said the University is giving out the scholarships to twenty-five students as part of its social corporate responsibility programme.

