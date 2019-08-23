MMD President Felix Mutati says the contribution of late Republican President Levy Mwanawasa is tangible and visible in all corners of the country.

And Mr. Mutati says is it by this that Zambians should never stop honouring the late President for his efforts to build Zambia into a better place to live in.

Dr. Mwanawasa who government the country from 2002 to 2008 died on 19th August 2008 and the country few days ago celebrated his life 11 years after his death.

Speaking in Mufumbwe District, North Western Province, during a Party Meeting Thursday afternoon, the MMD Leader said various projects done by the late Zambian and MMD President are a marvel in the province.

He said projects such as roads, connecting of different parts of the province to electricity national Grid among others shows how much Dr. Mwanawasa treasured North Western and the country at large.

“Mwanawasa sacrificed for the people of Zambia. He was a selfless fighter for the people of Zambia, he believed in you. He believed in the people of North Western and the country at large and that is why Mwanawasa deliver the M8 Road to the Province. Mwanawasa believed in North Western Province,” he stated.

Mr. Mutati, who is also former Works and Supply Minister said President Mwanawasa had a passion for the development of the country and had placed Agriculture at high premium in order to sustain the people of Zambia and as a way of growing the economy.

“Mwanawasa believed in North Western Province and that is why he gave you eight bags of fertilizer to improve food security,” He added.

Mr. Mutati further reminded the gathering that he from 1965 stayed in North Western Province for 20 years and that today he is happy to see the Province being one of the main drivers of the country’s economy through mining.

“Mwanawasa brought money in the Mining industry and made North Wester the New Copperbelt in the country.

Mr. Mutati added that at personal level, he viewed Dr. Mwanawasa who was also MMD President as a disciplined man that hated inhuman treatment and corruption adding that “he considered personal pain not important as compared to the pain the Zambians were going through”.

The MMD leader has since urged all party members to remain united and at peace with each other in order to build the party and make it stronger.

Mr. Mutati in an unfortunate situation had a road mishap as he and his entourage were traveling from Mufumbwe to Kabompo.

The driver of the vehicle in which Mr. Mutati was in lost control after hitting into a pothole forcing it to carrier off the road into Kamazavu stream but all the four occupants survived without any injuries.

The MMD President, Mr. Mutati is well despite the accident.

