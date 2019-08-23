Shepolopolo have intensified preparations for next Wednesday’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifier against Zimbabwe to be played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The Zambia women team regrouped this week in Lusaka to prepare for the encounter against Zimbabwe.

The team has since been boosted by the arrival of Europe based stars Rachael Kundananji and Misozi Zulu who plays for BIIK Kyzgurt in Kazakhstan.

Shepolopolo now waiting for Spain based star striker and Captain Barbra Banda.

‘The girls from Europe know how it is to take on Zimbabwe,’ striker Rachael Nachula said.

‘We are preparing very well and we are ready for the game. We will carry the day on Wednesday,’ Nachula said.

The return match is scheduled for 31 August in Zimbabwe.

