UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema this morning held a meeting with Canadian High Commissioner to Zambia Pamela O’Donnell, in Lusaka and discussed issues of mutual interest to both countries.
Mr Hichilema said among the issues discussed was the increasing cost of living as well as the hunger situation that is affecting most parts of the country.
He also expressed gratitude to the Canadian government and other cooperating partners whose focus is ensuring food security, respecting human rights and good governance and generally a better society.
Mr Hichilema told the Canadian envoy that Zambia remains committed to fostering bilateral and multilateral relations especially on issues that places the people’s interests first.
Mr.Hichilema was accompanied by his National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango, Secretary General Stephen Katuka, Deputy Chairperson of International Relations Rose Sakala, Chairperson for Elections Gary Nkombo and Leader of the opposition in parliament Jack Mwiimbu.
Building important networks.
ECL has burnt all bridges and can only get financial aid from China(more kaloba)
PF has contracted over $10 billion of Chinese debt.
HH is exercising his democratic right to meet with Canadian High commissioner Pamela O'Donnell to share a right moment.
Hopefully, was asking if Canadian government can assist or work with Zambian government to support programs that would reduce hunger situations in some parts of the country.
Concerning high cost of living and good governance are issues beyond Canadian support.
The HC can meet with any person she wishes, her job is to promote Cdn investment and friendship between Zambia and Canada. she met with other people while in Zambia, remember Canada closed its HC some years ago and is based in Dar covering Tanzania, Malawi and Zambia because of the corrupt usage of aid funds by Zambian agency's
