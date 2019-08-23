UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema this morning held a meeting with Canadian High Commissioner to Zambia Pamela O’Donnell, in Lusaka and discussed issues of mutual interest to both countries.

Mr Hichilema said among the issues discussed was the increasing cost of living as well as the hunger situation that is affecting most parts of the country.

He also expressed gratitude to the Canadian government and other cooperating partners whose focus is ensuring food security, respecting human rights and good governance and generally a better society.

Mr Hichilema told the Canadian envoy that Zambia remains committed to fostering bilateral and multilateral relations especially on issues that places the people’s interests first.

Mr.Hichilema was accompanied by his National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango, Secretary General Stephen Katuka, Deputy Chairperson of International Relations Rose Sakala, Chairperson for Elections Gary Nkombo and Leader of the opposition in parliament Jack Mwiimbu.

