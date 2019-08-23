Zesco United striker Jesse Were is the only Zambian-based Kenyan player summoned for next month’s international friendly date against Uganda on September 8 in Nairobi.

Were returns to the Harambee fold after he was snubbed by ex-Kenya coach Sebastian Migné for the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

But Migne’s successor Francis Kimanzi has axed Were’s club mate David Owino and Nkana defender Musa Mohammed who were both in Egypt with Kenya.

Midfielder Anthony Akumu, who was also dropped for the 2019 AFCON, has also not been picked.

However, Akumu is currently recovering from a long-term injury he in sustained against GreenEagles in the 2019 FAZ Super Division final playoff in June and has yet to even feature for Zesco this season.

