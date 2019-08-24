Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has dismissed claims by United Party for National Development UPND Choma Central Member of Parliament Cornelius Mwetwa alleging that he has received 10 herds of cattle from the Zambia Correction service.

Speaking in an interview at the Mukambo border in Mufulira Copperbelt province, Hon Kampyongo said that it was unfortunate that a seemingly seasoned and schooled Parliamentarian would go to such lengths in propelling lies.

“It is shocking that someone would go to the extent of claiming to have seen me receiving cattle which they cannot even produce as evidence to the people,” Mr Kampyongo wondered, before adding that the Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner-General Dr. Chisela Chileshe only made a Public pledge in a jest that 10 animals would be given to him minus even indicating what kind of animals they would be.

“Even when the Commissioner General made the pledge, I responded in a jest making it clear that government works as a team of course led by His Excellency the President, not me alone as a Minister”

Hon. Kampyongo has since Challenged the UPND Parliamentarian to show the nation the 10 animals that he had received and where the said animals are being kept.

“As leaders, we should endeavor to give factual information to the people and focus on things that are significant to the development of our nation unlike focussing on destruction,” the Minister said.

Hon. Kampyongo said that unlike Cornelius Mwetwa, he is well aware of and abides by the requirement by law that every Member of Parliament should declare his assets through Parliament to the judiciary every year.

The Minister said that the only payback he expects from the men and women in uniform whose accommodation plight government is seriously looking into by building them modern houses across the country is a dedication to duty, Professionalism, and loyalty to the president and his government.

“I have been in Parliament for over 7 years now serving the people of Shiwangundu and at the same time in have been in cabinet long enough to clearly understands and be well vest with the cabinet handbook and what it says about Ministers and public servants receiving gifts, unlike Cornelius Mwetwa who is ignorant and has no idea what it means to be a member of the cabinet and what is required of such a one who is a member,” the Minister said.

And Hon. Kampyongo further said that the issue has since been handled administratively by Home Affairs Permanent secretary and ZCS Commissioner-General.

[Read 124 times, 124 reads today]