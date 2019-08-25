

By Jack Mwiimbu

Zambians were assured by the PF government that they had taken measures two years ago to reduce the price of mealie meal through the acquisition of solar-driven hammer mills. We were assured at the time that the price of a twenty-five-kilogram bag of roller meal wouldn’t be more than K40. Nothing of the aforementioned happened. The price of staple food has skyrocketed to levels that are not affordable to an ordinary Zambian.

The PF government through the minister of information has woken up from slumber and issued a very depressing and uninspiring statement on the escalating mealie meal prices. It’s important to note that we as UPND have been advising and warning the government over the catastrophic situation we shall face as a result of the poor agricultural policies.

The situation is being aggravated by the failure of FRA to purchase enough maize to meet the national strategic reserve of 500, 000 metric tonnes. The aforesaid failure by the FRA has made the nation to be food insecure. As a result of the escalating mealie meal prices, the hunger situation has entered the bedroom of the urban dwellers.

It, therefore, follows that the government has to put urgent measures to address this unfortunate situation. We await to see how this flip flop government shall address this disaster taking into account the severe financial distress facing the country as a result of the poor governance by the PF.

