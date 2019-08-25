Justice Minister Given Lubinda has said that the Constitution cannot be amended based on mere public or social media suggestions. Mr. Lubinda has asked Zambians who wish to air their views and opinions on the Constitution amendment process to direct them to Parliament.

Mr Lubinda said that Parliament has given the longest period for considerations and people must take the opportunity.

Mr. Lubinda said that the government is also constructing more prisons to address congestion in Correctional facilities adding that President Lungu will soon commission Correctional facilities in Mwembeshi.

Mr Lubinda was during the commemorations of International prayer day for inmates at Good Shepard Catholic Church in Lusaka.

And Good Shepard Parish Priest Mark Mawere called on Zambians to be United and accept each other’s differences.

Fr Mawere said inmates saving a sentence must use the period to reflect because any citizen who breaks the law must face consequences.

Meanwhile, the Government Parliamentary Chief Whip Brian Mundubile has said that government will not allow minority grouping to derail the submissions on the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill Number 10.

Mr. Mundubile,who is also Patriotic Front chairperson for legal, said that the amendment of Bill number 10 requires objectivity and constructive deliberations.

He observed that there is need for people to look beyond politics and contribute positively towards the amendment process.

Mr Mundubile said this during a press briefing held in Mporokoso District. Mr Mundubile, who is also Mporokoso Member of Parliament, explained the need for people to come together to dialogue further on possible constitutional amendments through the Parliamentary Select committee.

And, He said the National Dialogue Forum (NDF) was widely consultative and represented the majority Zambians.

Meanwhile, New Congress Party President Peter Chanda praised President Edgar Lungu for spearheading a people-driven constitution.

Mr. Chanda noted that the amendment of Bill Number 10 of the constitution will enhance the growth of the country’s political atmosphere.

