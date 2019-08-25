Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator, in the Office of the Vice President, Chanda Kabwe, says the panic buying of mealie meal in Monze District, Southern Province, is stage-managed.

Mr. Kabwe says Government will not tolerate political players that incite people with a view of showing the rest of the world that things in Zambia are out of control.

The DMMU National Coordinator says Government is aware of the scheme to create a bad impression of the country adding that architects will face the wrath of the law.

Mr. Kabwe says Government is distributing 100 metric tonnes of mealie meal every month in all affected provinces including Monze.

He says mealie meal was on Saturday, August 24, 2019, distributed in Nega Nega, in Monze District.

The DMMU National Coordinator says a week ago, himself and the Minister in the Office of the Vice President, Hon Olipah Phiri, oversaw feeding of livestock in the same district.

Mr. Kabwe says a story recently emerged from Monze that Government was giving maize bran or stockfeed for human consumption when infact it was meant for livestock as grazing land has dried up in Southern Province.

He has since called on all well meaning Zambians not to panic as Government is responding to their plight effectively.

This is contained in a statement released by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in India Bangwe Naviley.

