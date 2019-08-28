President of the deregistered National Democratic Congress Chishimba Kambwili has been formally arrested for criminal defamation of the Head of State.

Mr. Kambwili reported himself at Lusaka Central Police for questioning this morning following a call out delivered to his home yesterday.

He is accused of committing the offense contrary to section 61 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

His arrest follows a video circulating in which he refers to President Lungu in a disparaging manner.

Arriving at the Central Police in Lusaka, the opposition Leader said he is not scared of the attempts by the government to silence him.

And New Congress Party President Peter Chanda who reported Mr Kambwili to Police told Journalists that he felt compelled to report the case because the presidency deserves respect.

