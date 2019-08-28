President of the deregistered National Democratic Congress Chishimba Kambwili has been formally arrested for criminal defamation of the Head of State.
Mr. Kambwili reported himself at Lusaka Central Police for questioning this morning following a call out delivered to his home yesterday.
He is accused of committing the offense contrary to section 61 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.
His arrest follows a video circulating in which he refers to President Lungu in a disparaging manner.
Arriving at the Central Police in Lusaka, the opposition Leader said he is not scared of the attempts by the government to silence him.
And New Congress Party President Peter Chanda who reported Mr Kambwili to Police told Journalists that he felt compelled to report the case because the presidency deserves respect.
Kampyongo has turned Home affairs into a personal army. He needs to go. The image of the Zambia Police is completely ruined. #Kampyongo must go.
Whatever the case he will win the case ….besides these archaic laws need to be removed don’t make small gods of these “Presidents” ….nothing diminishes the Power Trump or Ramaphosa has despite daily insults they receive …. Mr Lungu and Kampyongo and all the minions should focus on getting us out of the economic mess they got us into . Trump and Boris J are busy negotiating trade deals while getting a million insults daily …who cares ??? We preoccupy ourselves with the mundane small wonder we are by and large stuck in evolution … We behave like smarter apes
When Kambwili used to insult Tongas he never got arrested.
Arrest Mumbi Phiri and Sunday Chanda too.
You must report properly otherwise you are also colluding with the Police. What is “His arrest follows a video circulating in which he refers to President Lungu in a disparaging manner”?
As reporters you must Explain what the police are considering a disparaging manner.
Is defamation a crime?
If yes
then
Let the LAW take its course.
Apply the Rule of Law on CKinsultor.
Actually I am not surprised.
He has been asking for it for ages.
But I think the case is bailable or bondable.
It’s wrong timing to arrest political figures now (I am not supporting persecution of individuals) as this will be viewed by international communities as human rights abuses and a lack of freedom of speech in Zambia. This will make the work of new Finance Minister very difficult in various financial negotiations. In addition, the kwacha will tumble further.
ECL, you need intelligent political analysts and not those PF cadres around you.
Please free Chishimba Kimbwili.
Firstly shameless 1.1 Africans are humans compared to the rest of the world. Homo Sapiens Sapiens to educate you. Evolution is for the ones that have genes that are a combination of neanderthal and Sapiens. Those are Eurasians. Study things before trying to sound smart. Africa lags behind due to evil uneducated leaders, and lazy people.
Finally Kambwili got what he wanted. You can not be insulting the president and ministers everyday. What is your agenda? Please lock him up and throw the keys in Kariba dam.
It must not be business as usual to insult and insult and insult. And claim falsehood, and falsehood and falsehood.
And allage, and allege and allege. And meme and meme and meme.
You gotta have a breaking point.
CKinsultor’s allegations must be tested.
Atase…ifyabupubafye !! the country has lost direction and no one has the right to voice out!!!!
I think Police should devote more of their time on important duties like arresting the owners of the mysterious 48 houses rather than arresting Political opponents.
Just a thought
People are not sleeping because of gangs in kombonis and Kampyongo is doing nothing, these are your voters Mr Threats who are are being robbed and beaten daily whilst you ignore them and send C5 to arrest your political enemy….
They are birds of a feather. Let both of them go…
Sometimes its better to learn from those who have been politicians for a while because they don’t insult leaders or colleagues competing against them.if you are certain of securing the necessary vote to be President of a country then why go this route? I am yet to hear Felix, Elias, Charles and others insult their fellow party presidents it speaks volumes of their own up bringing and aspirations. You can be angry, furious, miserable be it as it may don’t resort to name calling or worse still making remarks that can lead you to spend sometime in a solitary place to reflect on your actions. CK uli mu kalamba tatwakalishi ingoma!
Bushe Kambwili finshi afwaya. We are tired of the nonsense going. Why does he hate Edgar so much.
I have seen the said video I wish I had not listened to it… I no longer hold Mr Kambwili in high esteem because of his temperament failure… He’s not capable of debating national issues in civility but resorts to insults…
For Sure PF has completely failed, but Kambwili, please note that insults wont help you. Be sober. Look at the maturity of Kalaba, and see how he is coming up. Imwe its just insults, grow up. If its not insults, its bemba idioms that don’t add value to anything. Though Police have been very unprofessional in this country, on this one they have it correct. Even if the person reffered to was not a President, but you cant in life generally refer to a fellow human being as a dog. No matter, how you want to spin this one bwana, it does not need to wait for courts to pronounce you guilty, you are very guilty. Insoni ebuntu ,Kuleni ba bwana
To Call lungu a corrupt thief is not insulting him ……let lungu sue ck in courts to prove that lungu is indeed a corrupt thief……
Let lungu deny to the nation that he is a corrupt thief…..
What is he afraid of ???
Why is he using laws prohibiting insulting the president to try to convince us that some one calling you a corrupt thief is an insult. ??
Lungu is a corrupt thief
I saw it coming and knew the Police summon was about the uncouth video.Freedom of expression does not entail defaming others because that infringes the defamed person’s rights.CK is a father and husband and must behave as one.
I don’t need to see that vid but how I know CKinsultor, it is just his ill nature.
For now presumption of innocence until proven otherwise.
Do these guys in the so called opposition have anything to offer to Zambians? The answer is resounding BIG NO!
Even if another person took over government today, what will they change? Zero if not worse like is case in Zimbabwe.
No message! They don’t even realise that they need to change message.
Bonehead above, I’m Zimbabwe one murderer has replaced another murderer from the same party.
If they are now arresting people for calling lungu a corrupt thief, they will start arresting us for saying PF has bankrupted Zambia
You must be a UPND sycophant and zealot and danderhead who is pretending that Kambwili has not been arrested for insults in the video not the trash of corruption you’re alleging… All because of group think mentality typical of the UPND…
If someone is a thief don’t call him or her names. You will have to prove your allegations and pay dearly one day if you can’t prove.
Even witches are protected by law, if you can’t prove their witchery, you are in trouble Spaka.
Thorn ……Badala,
I don’t care if I am in trouble….I only care about the poor Zambians suffering because of the corruption and stealing by lungu and his gang.
If some one accuses the office of the presidency ,the highest office in the land that should be held to immpecable standards and morals , of stealing, the
Right and first thing to do is for the president to deny that he is stealing. Then sue the accuser….
But lungu has never denied stealing and will only now fix CK for insulting him…
People who follow my posts will be witness to how bitter iam towards Mr lungu for not denying that he is a corrupt thief from day one.
If he could deny being a corrupt thief because he fears more revelations…..that is some thing he has to live with and should have know when taking on the job that being accused of being a corrupt thieving president does not work well and foes not end well…..
Well then bo Spaka, join forces with CKinsultor and Shame ECL.
Let’s see what you got. Let’s call this “Chicken coming back home to roast”. An opportunity of your life time.
Put it rest once and for all
I wanna respect you!
Thorn…..
The onus is on the office of the presidency to deny that there is no stealing by the president….
I can bet , CK will not be charged for calling lungu a corrupt thief. He will be charged for other insults that his loose mouth shot off on……
But all this trouble CK is in is because he has called out lungu as a corrupt theif. Not for any other insults….
That piece of legislation is what needed to be expunged from our statutes during the discredited NDF Gerrymandering exercise! Zambia is not a Monach! Is it fair that someone should enjoy immunity and at the same time abusing the freedoms of others? If you check what Americans say or do to Trump and compare what Zambians do here, you will notice that Zambia is no longer a Democracy but a Dictatorship! Free the man and reinstate his party! What are you afraid of? Criticism is not defamation! A supervisor who enjoys the company of corrupt subordinates is corrupt until proven otherwise!
There is no character to defame when you are in public office! Expect criticism whether you are doing right or wrong!
Some people thought detaining samone is the solution and answers is no, but do the right thing people will stop insulting you , but if you do wrong every day some people are used to insult, you will be
Today you can be defaming someone and actually making a record of that in vid or other formats. The evidence is indisputable.
The fact that the victim stayed quiet for a long time, does not mean that he was not hurt by those verbal abuses.
The problem is that he allowed it for far to long and it began sounding normal. We got ourselves a trail of insurmountable evidence of verbal assault.
Chikubabe – Agreed we need people like you who can bring out issue based argueemnts not the kind of cadres reasoning I see.
Defamation is a civil matter and personal. Only the claimant can complain. This law is archaic to say the least. These are some of the things the so called NDF should have been considering. It is possible a sitting president can abuse it to the detriment of others. Anyway that is what happens in an country where we put the president next to God.
Is it not true that Lungu stole a Pensioner’s Money and as Practicing Lawyer was de-barred by LAZ? This is on Record and therefore Lungu committed a Crime and as such he is a Corrupt Thief. Period.
He doesn’t refer to the thieving wanna be lawyer by name, could be any who left Chawama that day, is scatted teeth the only person who travels from chawama. It’s just dictator tendencies at play here, these [email protected] are just power hungry
Better there is VERTICAL POLITICAL STRIFE whereby perpetuators of tribalism are arresting themselves than the HORIZONTAL POLITICAL STRIFE he wanted to instigate across the country.
He strived to ALIENATE other tribes for political nincompoopery. Now he is the one at the receiving end.
It’s a boomerang: it’s a karma!
Mr. Kambwili when he talks he doesn’t listen to himself.Freedom of expression is one of the fundamental values of democracy.Though freedom of expression doesn’t give a doorway of injuring others through deformation of character and chronic insults.Politics of insults,malice, bitterness,hatred and jealous has caused this nation to be what it is today.Zambia is facing to political blocs which is southern and North-East corridors this alone is a stand out disunity on part of national development .If Political leaders like Mr.Kambwili trodding only on politics of insults when they are suppose to find checks and balances then we are in political mess.
One guy of Asian origin called a Zambian a dog and was taken to court where he was made to pay K15000 bail and has disappeared. Ck is setting a very bad example of the type of opposition politically and must be made to refrain from such conduct. Who wants to associate with the type of CK? They must be birds of a feather. The criminal gangs being talked about are from our own homes and we are the first ones to stop the nonsense they are into. No wonder we use fake names to try to hide but the long arm of the law can still get to you.
I am NDC, I saw the video of what my President said. Even with our differences with the failed PF project, I will still advise that we remain civil in our language. Going by the video, our President Hon Kambwili is not justified. Lets just remove these failures in the right manner. Mealie meal is K150 and you have the one who raised the middle finger in parliament saying the economy is doing fine. How, mwebanthu sure?
Boot licking must be very lucrative in Zambia.
Peter Chanda is the new “Chilufya Tayali” he’s really working very hard to get Lungu’s attention.
Just take a look at Trumps Twitter and see how brutally honest the people are with him, they don’t hold back their feelings and they still retain their freedoms.
Don’t complain, we are responsible for keeping PF and ECL in power, suffer because of us all
which offense is he in for? Is it the “Umwine wa chisushi” one? if so, i seek guidance from anyone who is good at bemba idioms to explain the meaning of that idiom
He is in for allegedly referring to the Head of State as a dog raised in a komboni like Chawama and entering state house on a silver platter
Obama was called all sorts things by known people .The American government never thought it a wise to arrest people .In UK there is a guy called Jonathan Pie who makes comedy on leaders particularly Mrs May .The language he uses is worse that that Kambwili uses on ?? Dr Lungu .He is never arrested . To those in doubt look up Jonathan Pie on Facebook and compare for yourselves .In Zambia Kambwili is arrested for stating the truth about the quality of our corrupt government .
“In UK there is a guy called Jonathan Pie who makes comedy …..”
BUT IN ZAMBIA WE DON’T TOLERATE SUCH NONSENSE INCLUDING HOMOSEXUALITY.
SO, STAY IN UK WITH YOUR RUBBISH
The opposition in Zambia is the biggest let down. How did we end up with a useless bunch like them. Let me not start talking about the useless PF MPs and especially more than half of president Lungu’s non functioning cabinet.
Someday CK might be president and he will still be a human being. Will he want someone to equate him to a canine all in the name of the long road to Plot 1? Recently,an mp accused another lawyer of being a hire gun. As usual bloggers applauded the accuser today?, he faces the law alone. One is not defenseless simply because they hold high office. You can disagree with the price of staple food ,the travel of the person in power but, desist from insulting them because there is a law that can be used. I do not wish anyone to spend time in prison because of words used, let this not happen to another aspiring president.
You like it or not.The office of the Predident is the highest in Zambia and should be respected. Whether you like the occupant or not.When you insult the president you are reliable to criminal defamation.You can go in for a period of 3 years with hard labour.
Mwani blocker imwe
A government is there to issue sanity prevail.The chap needs his tail bent down.Morning in morning out the chap is demonizing the president.Chopbout the tail and pump in a lot of senses into his empty skull….no grey matter just insults
Fellow Zambians be careful with actions of individuals using hands and platforms for government
A few days ago Mr.kambwili’s political party was dis,-registered,,today, he is facing charges defaming the head of state and detained in police custody
Some body is violating democratic principles to retain employment for him self
Even in workplaces when someone detect challenges in popularity they definitely develop ways of suppressing opponents which is the case now using government machinery for maintenance of power
Someone has detected potential in the young man and is battling it to maintain superiority .power is sweet
Opposition political parties presidents use also some diplomacy and tactics that will not offend individuals and authorities tolerate each other
Ka Kampyongo na Kakoma Kanganja kuwayawayafye. Kampyongo has been given an office which is too big for such a chap. The boy needed chiefs ministry not home affairs its an insult to zambians.
zambia is doomed we dont have leaders we have jokers look at oir economy, schools, hospitals, roads even how youths are drinking beer, joblessness, how foreigners are getting rich zambians are busy still talking about the price of milli meal sure!!!?? and busy arresting each other y cabt the pf work hard to improve the leaving standards of the country to shutup kambwili y concentrate on his talks y cant they learn from what he is talking like mwanawasa did from mr sata?? our country is useless now but the people in front are busy looking for a person talking instedy of trying to fix things……..look at trump he is insulted everyday but he is busy working. mwanawasa was insulted everyday but he proved us wrong today he is a dead hero!!! i wish the government of today knew what they are…