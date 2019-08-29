Green Eagles’ CAF Champions League pre-group stage opponents Premiero de 1Agosto have the biggest number of domestic call-ups in Angola’s 24-member 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers team to face Gambia.

The seven call-ups include 17-year-old striker Zito Luvumbo who won gold and bronze with Angola at the 2018 COSAFA U20 Cup and 2018 COSAFA U17 Cup respectively and later had a trial spell with Manchester United earlier this year.

Petro de Luanda has the second largest number of local call-ups with five players.

The rest of the 1Agosto call-ups are goalkeeper Adao Cabaca, defenders Salmonao Troco , Afonso Masunguna and Isaac de Costa including midfielder Jose Ganga.

Striker Cristovao Paciencia popularly known as Mabululu,and who so far has two goals in the CAF Champions League, completes the 1Agosto call-ups for the two legged away and home date against Gambia next week.

Green Eagles will host 1Agosto in the first leg on September 14 and travel to Luanda for the final leg on September 24 to decide who qualifies to the CAF Champions League group stage.

