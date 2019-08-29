Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema on Thursday afternoon visited incarcerated opposition politician Chishimba Kambwili at Lusaka Central Prison.
Mr Hichilema has since demanded that Dr. Kambwili be granted Police bond with immediate effect following his arrest yesterday.
Mr. Kambwili who was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly defaming President Edgar Lungu and has been denied police bond.
“Took time to visit our brother Dr Chishimba Kambwili who is detained at Lusaka Central police on flimsy charges. We encouraged our brother to remain strong and that we stand with him and will continue to do so in good or bad times,” Mr Hichilema said.
“There are so many PF corrupt thieves out there who deserve to be in jail as opposed to people calling for restoration of normalcy in the country,” he said.
“We demand for his immediate release from detention. Our brother has assured us that he will remain strong and not be broken.”
He added, “When in government, we will not waste time and resources arresting citizens who will be holding divergent, views. There are those who don’t agree with us, insult and call us names but we don’t pay attention to their ridicule. Our preoccupation is to take over government and run the country better in order for citizens to be able to afford three meals a day.”
There is no democracy that criminalises defamation of the President. A president who feels Insulted must bring civil charges not get the police force to run after his alleged defamers. Even a president who allows such a law is a wimp.
Why does a president feel he has to be protected by law from criticism? It’s only in dictatorships that presidents demand respect by law. A democratic president commands respect by his work. In a democracy a president isn’t any different from the public he leads.
