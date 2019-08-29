Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu will be visiting Anfield to face defending champions Liverpool in the group stage of the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League.

Austrian champions RB Salzburg are in Group E together with the six-time champions ,Belgium club Genk and two-time Italian Serie A champions Napoli following draws made in Monaco on Thursday night.

It will be the first time that two Zambians from the same club will be playing in the group stage of the competition.

