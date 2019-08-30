Chipolopolo coach Aggrey Chiyangi has named his 27-member team to face Bafana-Bafana South Africa in a friendly on September 7 in Lusaka.

Nine foreign call-ups who are all-based on the continental have been summoned for the home friendly.

Missing will be all the European-based regulars Fashion Sakala of Belgium club KV Oostende including Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka from Austrian champions RB Salzburg.

The trio will also be on national duty during the same period in the 2019 U23 AFCON final round qualifiers against Congo- Brazzaville at home on September 4 and away on September 9.

French-based defender Stopilla Sunzu of Ligue 1 side Metz has again been overlooked by Chiyangi.

South African-based strikers Lazarus Kambole and Justin Shonga of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates respectively will lead the charge against Bafana.

Midfielder Cletus Chama of Simba SC returns to the fold for the first time since March 23 during Chipolopolo’s 4-1 home win over Namibia in a dead-rubber 2019 AFCON Group K qualifier in Lusaka.

But striker Austin Muwowo has not been picked as he struggles to hold down a place at Pirates since moving there this season from Nkana.

Chiyangi has also handed a debut call-up to National Assembly goalkeeper Nkole Nkandu.

Meanwhile, Zanaco defender Ziyo Tembo has not been selected despite his solid performance in the 2019/20 Charity Shield final 1-0 win over Zesco United on August 17 in which he scored the lone goal that capped his first competitive game back after a year away in Saudi Arabia.

Overall, Chiyangi has kept faith in his domestic team for the forthcoming 2020 CHAN qualifiers against eSwatini in September and October that also won the 2019 COSAFA Cup last June.



GOALKEEPERS: Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Nkole Ngandu (National Assembly), Allan Chibwe (Nkana)

DEFENDERS: Simon Silwimba, Clement Mwape, Mwila Phiri, Adrian Chama (all Zesco United), Lawrence Chungu (Zanaco), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Kabaso Chongo, Tandi Mwape (both TP Mazembe,DR Congo)



MIDFIELDERS:Benson Sakala, Larry Bwalya (both Power Dynamos), Webster Muzaza (Forest Rangers), Kelvin Kampamba (Nkana), Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows), Donashano Malama (Black Leopards-South Africa), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City-South Africa), Augustine Mulenga (Orlando Pirates-South Africa), Clatous Chama (Simba SC-Tanzania)



STRIKERS:Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles), Mwape Musonda (Black Leopards-South Africa), Justin Shonga (Orlando Pirates-South Africa), Lazarous Kambole (Kaizer Chiefs-South Africa)

