Patriotic Front members will today match from Soweto Market to NDC President Chishimba Kambwili’s residence in Woodlands in their continued protests against the dog remarks issued on President Edgar Lungu by the opposition Leader.
PF Lusaka Province Secretary Kennedy Kamba said this will be done to show solidarity to President Edgar Lungu and the Party Leadership who have continued to be insulted by Mr Kambwili.
Mr Kamba told a media briefing in Lusaka that party members will not sit idle and watch Mr Kambwili continue to insult President Edgar Lungu.
He said the insults showered on President Edgar Lungu by the opposition leader have not gone well with the party hence their decision to protest at his residence.
And Lusaka Province PF Chairman Paul Moonga said this is a political matter will be dealt with politically.
Mr Moonga said there is no need to notify the Police describing them as toothless in the matter.
But NDC National Youth Chairperson Charles Kabwita has alleged that PF carders are planning to torch the residence of Mr Kambwili.
He said the party has reliable information that the PF plan to burn motor vehicles and the house and have since reported the matter to woodlands police station.
Mr Kabwita said the NDC abhor politics of violence and intimidating and urge police to quickly move in and arrest all the culprits involved in this plot.
PF Secretary General Davies Mwila announced yesterday that the PF will protest for seven days starting yesterday against the dog insults showered on President Lungu by the NDC Leader.
Mr Mwila also directed all its structures countrywide to institute a citizen’s arrest on Mr Kambwili wherever he is found.
TAKE YOUR D.O.GS SOMEWHERE ELSE. THEY WILL CONTAMINATE KAMBWILI’S HOME.
THESE ILLITERATE CHAPS DO NOT HAVE THINGS TO DO. WHERE DO YOU FIND TIME TO DO SUCH IRRELEVANT MEETINGS? NO WONDER YOU ARE STEALING GOVERNMENT MONEY. PLEASE GO AND FIND THE OWNER OF THE 48 HOUSES
I’m not a proud Zambian. I feel ashamed.
1. Mr Moonga said there is no need to notify the Police describing them as toothless in the matter.
2. Mr Mwila also directed all its structures countrywide to institute a citizen’s arrest on Mr Kambwili wherever he is found.
Please can somebody comment on these two sentences.
@ sichalwe
Check Musa’s comment under 1.3………..
Ma rabies are very infectious ba youth pls stay away from dogs like kamba,monga and mwila.
Demand for Jobs and solutions to the mealie meal situation. it’s a shame you will be provided with ma 20 kwacha and lunch to do such dispicable acts by those employed to extol the president who seams more important than the country.
@4 Sichalwe,these are misguided elements who are now behaving in the same way Kambwili is alleged to have described them.Instead of being civil,following law and order,they want anarchy,total hooliganism sanctioned by party leadership! Kambwili’s case is in the hands of the Police and Courts so.what citizens’ arrest do we need? ABASH MEDIOCRITY AND HOOLIGANISM!!
Chapwa aponoka Kambwili!! You live by the gun, you die by the gun. Insulting ECL for problems he and Mwenya Musenge created will not help Kambwili. He thought he was smart by clinging to PF using courts while being “consultant” for another party. His friend refused to handover the seat when PF booted him out. Being the intellectual midget he is, he has resorted to insults when everything crashed on him. Now PF will make an example of him.
PF cadres have a constitutional democratic right also but do it in a civil manner by notifying the police…You can’t do without the police…
These are jobs they provide for those poor souls who know no better but to be hired thugs……
When lungu said he will provide 1 million jobs pa , these are the jobs he meant…,
Police come out with force and stop these cadres. No one is above the law. To day Zambia Police Service is at trial. We are watching your reaction ba kapokola. It is move is becoming interesting.
SURE,OF ALL THINGS. BOSS, U SEEM NOT TO HAVE ANYTHING TO DO.YOUTHS OF THIS COUNTRY DON’T FOLLOW THESE GUYS WHO WOULD WANT TO BRING CONFUSION IN THIS COUNTRY LIKE THE CHAPS BENE MWILA,MOONGA,KAMBA. INSTEAD OF THEM TO OFFER U SOLUTIONS BUT THEY WANT TO CONFUSIONS SO THAT THEY KEEP UP AN APPEARANCE TO ECL.BUNTUNTUUBU
DAVIS MWILA,MOONGA,KAMBA,MUMBI ETC WAS THIS BOWMAN LUSAMBO INORDER WITH WHAT HE HAD TOLD HH AND U ARE NOT EVEN TALKING ABOUT? PLEASE,SEAT AND REFLECT ON WHAT YPOU ARE DOING.KK WAS A PRESIDENT BUT WAS CHALLENGED BY FTJ. AND WHAT LEGACY DID KK LEAVE? TWAPAPATA BA LESA HEAR OUR CRY THAT THESE PEOPLE ARE DEGRADING AND DESTROYING OUR MOTHER LAND ZAMBIA IN THE NAME OF JESUS. MUKAIMWENA MWENKA INGA FWAMBA UNKUCHINTINKA. U GO AND SEEK REFUGEE IN ANOTHER COUNTRY THEY WILL REFUSE TILL YOU FACE ALL YOUR CASES.
Police don’t allow those PF cadres to march to Kambwili’s home, what benefits to the nation. Go to work, so tht we develop the nation than wasting time for such useless marches.