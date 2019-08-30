Patriotic Front members will today match from Soweto Market to NDC President Chishimba Kambwili’s residence in Woodlands in their continued protests against the dog remarks issued on President Edgar Lungu by the opposition Leader.

PF Lusaka Province Secretary Kennedy Kamba said this will be done to show solidarity to President Edgar Lungu and the Party Leadership who have continued to be insulted by Mr Kambwili.

Mr Kamba told a media briefing in Lusaka that party members will not sit idle and watch Mr Kambwili continue to insult President Edgar Lungu.

He said the insults showered on President Edgar Lungu by the opposition leader have not gone well with the party hence their decision to protest at his residence.

And Lusaka Province PF Chairman Paul Moonga said this is a political matter will be dealt with politically.

Mr Moonga said there is no need to notify the Police describing them as toothless in the matter.

But NDC National Youth Chairperson Charles Kabwita has alleged that PF carders are planning to torch the residence of Mr Kambwili.

He said the party has reliable information that the PF plan to burn motor vehicles and the house and have since reported the matter to woodlands police station.

Mr Kabwita said the NDC abhor politics of violence and intimidating and urge police to quickly move in and arrest all the culprits involved in this plot.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila announced yesterday that the PF will protest for seven days starting yesterday against the dog insults showered on President Lungu by the NDC Leader.

Mr Mwila also directed all its structures countrywide to institute a citizen’s arrest on Mr Kambwili wherever he is found.

[Read 1,239 times, 1,239 reads today]