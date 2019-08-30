THE ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has directed all its structures countrywide to institute a citizens arrest on former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili wherever he is found.

Speaking from the ruling PF party Secretariat, yesterday, when he received a petition from Chawama residents who have been insulted by Kambwili, Secretary General Davies Mwila announced that the stupidity and idiocy coming from the former Roan member of Parliament is a political issue and will be will dealt with it politically.

The Secretary-General said that going forward, the party will deal with any PF district structure that fails to arrest and handover Kambwili to the nearest Police Station in any part of the country.

Mr Mwila further stated that the Structures will continue protesting against Mr. Kambwili for the next 7 days, adding that the structures will receive President Lungu at the airport to offer solidarity against Mr. Kambwili’s insults against him.

And Hon Mwila has dared, after what is to follow, to have his finger cut if Kambwili will ever insult the Republican President.

Speaking earlier, Chawama PF Constituency Chairperson Joseph Shanzi condemned the opposition in Zambia for thinking that Zambians who reside in Chawama and other compounds are Dogs.

Chawama residents expressed displeasure at Chishimba Kambwili’s remarks referring to them as dogs.

Chairman Shanzi announced that Chawama residents will NOT hesitate to effect citizens’ arrest on Kambwili wherever he is found.

“We also want to warn Mr Kambwili not to take Zambians from compounds for granted. Calling human beings as Dogs is not a Bemba idiom; it is a very big insult and an offense under the Penal code. We wish to announce that wherever we shall find Kambwili, we shall effect citizens’ arrest and hand him over to the nearest Police,” said Mr Shanzi.

“We are not surprised that other opposition leaders are supporting Kambwili’s insults against us the people of Chawama and other compounds. It is sad that the opposition in Zambia thinks those of us from compounds are Dogs.”

And Speaking earlier party Deputy Secretary-General Hon. Mumbi Phiri said most Zambian Presidents and the majority of citizens come from the country’s rural population, adding that it was improper for Mr. Kambwili to insult them in the manner he did.

Mr. Kambwili was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly defaming President Edgar Lungu and is still in jail after being denied police bond.

