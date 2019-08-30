THE ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has directed all its structures countrywide to institute a citizens arrest on former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili wherever he is found.
Speaking from the ruling PF party Secretariat, yesterday, when he received a petition from Chawama residents who have been insulted by Kambwili, Secretary General Davies Mwila announced that the stupidity and idiocy coming from the former Roan member of Parliament is a political issue and will be will dealt with it politically.
The Secretary-General said that going forward, the party will deal with any PF district structure that fails to arrest and handover Kambwili to the nearest Police Station in any part of the country.
Mr Mwila further stated that the Structures will continue protesting against Mr. Kambwili for the next 7 days, adding that the structures will receive President Lungu at the airport to offer solidarity against Mr. Kambwili’s insults against him.
And Hon Mwila has dared, after what is to follow, to have his finger cut if Kambwili will ever insult the Republican President.
Speaking earlier, Chawama PF Constituency Chairperson Joseph Shanzi condemned the opposition in Zambia for thinking that Zambians who reside in Chawama and other compounds are Dogs.
Chawama residents expressed displeasure at Chishimba Kambwili’s remarks referring to them as dogs.
Chairman Shanzi announced that Chawama residents will NOT hesitate to effect citizens’ arrest on Kambwili wherever he is found.
“We also want to warn Mr Kambwili not to take Zambians from compounds for granted. Calling human beings as Dogs is not a Bemba idiom; it is a very big insult and an offense under the Penal code. We wish to announce that wherever we shall find Kambwili, we shall effect citizens’ arrest and hand him over to the nearest Police,” said Mr Shanzi.
“We are not surprised that other opposition leaders are supporting Kambwili’s insults against us the people of Chawama and other compounds. It is sad that the opposition in Zambia thinks those of us from compounds are Dogs.”
And Speaking earlier party Deputy Secretary-General Hon. Mumbi Phiri said most Zambian Presidents and the majority of citizens come from the country’s rural population, adding that it was improper for Mr. Kambwili to insult them in the manner he did.
Mr. Kambwili was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly defaming President Edgar Lungu and is still in jail after being denied police bond.
I WILL HELP KAMBWILI TO TELL THE WHOLE WORLD THAT CHAWAMA PEOPLE ARE THE WORST IGNORANT PEOPLE, EVERYBODY CAN SEE THE WAY YOU ARE BEHAVING THAT YOU ARE VIPUBA, IMBWA, YOU HAVE SMALL BRAINS, F.*** YOURSELVES. YOU HAVE PRODUCED THE WORST PRESIDENT IN THE WORLD. LOOK AT HOW PUFFY HIS FACE IS, CHAKOLWA **********
Instead of being civil,Davies and the ilk are now behaving the very way Kambwili is alleged to have insulted Lungu! What citizens’ arrest when the Police have already arrested and charged him and the whole issue will soon be a matter of the courts.SO THIS MWILA,MUMBI AND ILK WANT TO BE ABOVE THE SAME POLICE,COURTS AND BREAK THE SAME LAWS THEY ALLEGE KAMBWILI BROKE!? WE DON’T NEED ANARCHY BUT LAW AND ORDER SO ABASH WITH HOOLIGANISM,LET THE POLICE AND COURTS DEAL WITH THE ISSUE,IT IS NOT A PF MATTER,BUT FOR THE STATE!!
They should leave him alone and ask Lungu to stop farting in public, wa lu nunkiseza ahulu Lungu yo ????
SO,WHAT BOWMAN LUSAMBO TOLD HH IS NORMAL RIGHT? PLEASE BENE DAVIES MWILA POWER SHOULDN’T GO INTO YOUR HEADS. WHERE IS YOUR CONCIESNSENESS?IF SATA WAS TO COME BACK TO LIFE PEOPLE WHO WOULD BE IN TEARS AND ALOT OF U HE WAS GOING TO CANE U. REMEMBER THIS BOSS,MWILA,MUMBI,KAMBA ,MOONGA THAT WHAT EVER YOU ARE DOING NOW WILL COME BACK TO U AND YOU WILL REALISE THAT YOUR PAYBACK TIME IT WILL BE MORE WORSE. GOD GIVE TIME IN ORDER TO MAKE U SEAT AND REFLECT ON YOUR DOINGS. THEY IS NO PERMANENT SITUATION UNDER THIS EARTH. ALL THIS NONSENSES YOU ARE DOING U WILL CRY AND REGRET WISHING THAT YOU HAD NOT DONE IT