The Patriotic Front in Lusaka Province says the Church must be ashamed for keeping quiet over the insults showered on President Edgar Lungu by National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili.
PF Lusaka Province Chairperson Paul Moonga says the Church should have been in the forefront to condemn the NDC Leader instead of keeping quiet on the matter.
Speaking at the PF Secretariat where the party members from Kanyama presented a petition to the Secretary General over Mr Kambwili’s dog remarks directed at President Edgar Lungu, Mr Moonga said the Church has failed on its mandate to promote peace in the country.
And PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri who received the petition on behalf of Mr Mwila said Mr Kambwili’s bitterness should come to a stop.
She accused institutions of Governance of failing to protect the President and Zambians in General from the insults coming from the opposition political parties.
And presenting the petition on behalf of PF members from Kanyama, Constituency Chairman Chanda Chilufya said the PF will confide Mr Kambwili to his home and warned that he will be followed if he continues insulting.
Mr Chanda said Mr Kambwili’s insults have cause irreparable damage to President Edgar Lungu’s reputation both locally and internationally.
He appealed to the party Leadership to issue a directive to all party structures to protect President Edgar Lungu from insults coming from the opposition.
Meanwhile Member of the Central Committee Kebby Mbewe urged women to rise against Mr Kambwili’s insults on President Edgar Lungu.
Kanyama Constituency becomes the second to protest against Mr Kambwili’s dog remarks after Chawama Constituency in a series of protests that will take seven days.
The PF structures from all the seven constituencies will tomorrow match to the airport to show solidarity to President Lungu against insults from the opposition.
And you are not ashamed pf living from the proceeds of grand corruption?
What type pf believer are you?
Hypocritical non-comp licking the leftovers from high table or just humanoid reject?
Keep the church out’a this fiasco.
Maybe you mean they come out when Government takes radicle action.
The action from Government is so far measured.
Kekekeke which pastor still support PF sinners?? Not even Sumaili, she is only there because of family issues.
When did you last see women dancing at airport?
No one has respect left for your PF, mwe mmbwa Sha Bantu imwe.
Why should the church come into this? When did arrogant PF bow to the authority of the church?In fact the church has stated that Zambia should not be declared a Christian state but it was ignored
Kambwili will not overshadow the price of AKABUNGA. We need PF to tackle real issues not trying to deviate attention to stu.pid issues which will not put food on our table.
The church speaks for the voiceless, only commercial pastors like Godfridah will comment on such petty issues. The PF have the biggest voice so what does it want from the church? By keeping quiet the church has spoken, it’s up to you to interpret their message. What have you to say about the insults that PF cadres daily shower on private citizens and opposition leaders unprovoked? They even insult their late parents. The PF isn’t different to Kambwili when it comes to being vulgar. May be you feel good by insulting each other.
PF why you praise Lungu more than Jesus, even goodfriday simaili she put Lungu first Jesus second shame .