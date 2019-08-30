The Patriotic Front in Lusaka Province says the Church must be ashamed for keeping quiet over the insults showered on President Edgar Lungu by National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili.

PF Lusaka Province Chairperson Paul Moonga says the Church should have been in the forefront to condemn the NDC Leader instead of keeping quiet on the matter.

Speaking at the PF Secretariat where the party members from Kanyama presented a petition to the Secretary General over Mr Kambwili’s dog remarks directed at President Edgar Lungu, Mr Moonga said the Church has failed on its mandate to promote peace in the country.

And PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri who received the petition on behalf of Mr Mwila said Mr Kambwili’s bitterness should come to a stop.

She accused institutions of Governance of failing to protect the President and Zambians in General from the insults coming from the opposition political parties.

And presenting the petition on behalf of PF members from Kanyama, Constituency Chairman Chanda Chilufya said the PF will confide Mr Kambwili to his home and warned that he will be followed if he continues insulting.

Mr Chanda said Mr Kambwili’s insults have cause irreparable damage to President Edgar Lungu’s reputation both locally and internationally.

He appealed to the party Leadership to issue a directive to all party structures to protect President Edgar Lungu from insults coming from the opposition.

Meanwhile Member of the Central Committee Kebby Mbewe urged women to rise against Mr Kambwili’s insults on President Edgar Lungu.

Kanyama Constituency becomes the second to protest against Mr Kambwili’s dog remarks after Chawama Constituency in a series of protests that will take seven days.

The PF structures from all the seven constituencies will tomorrow match to the airport to show solidarity to President Lungu against insults from the opposition.

[Read 470 times, 470 reads today]