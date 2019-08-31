Nkana open their 2019/20 FAZ Super Division campaign this Sunday with a tricky Week One home date against Green Buffaloes at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

It will be Buffaloes and Nkana’s first meeting since the 2018 season after campaigning in Pool A and B respectively during the 2019 transitional season where they both fared very miserably to finish outside the top five.

Interestingly, Buffaloes have won on all their last three visits to Nkana.

Nkana can only look back to the 2015 season when they beat the Army men in Wusakile.

And in their last home meeting in the 2018 season, Nkana lost 2-1 there.

Striker Idris Mbombo , who has returned to the Nkana after a season in Sudan, scored in that match that coincidentally also saw new signing Diamond Chikwekwe score one to help Buffaloes to victory.

Mbombo later redeemed Nkana’s fortunes in the return leg with a goal in their 1-0 away victory in Lusaka.

The spotlight will again fall on the DR Congo-born striker to see if he can halt Buffaloes’ three-match winning run at Nkana.

However, Nkana will be without Chikwekwe who is ineligible to face Buffaloes due to the terms of his loan agreement between the two clubs.

