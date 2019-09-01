National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili has urged the clergy to take a leading role in ensuring church members participate in the National Day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation set for October 18.
Reverend Sumaili says it is important that the church supports the government as it continues to promote the national values and principles.
She was speaking during a meeting with the clergy in Chinsali District of Muchinga Province.
And Reverend Sumaili said the church is the mirror of morality in society hence the need for its leaders to be involved in issues of National guidance.
Speaking at the same meeting Living Water Global Church Reverend Elizabeth Chimweli said the clergy in Chinsali will continue working with government in promoting peace, love and unity.
Meanwhile,the House of Prayer for All Nations Church has praised the government for respecting and allowing people in Zambia to worship freely.
Senior Pastor and Founder of the church Chibwe Katebe says while citizens can worship freely in Zambia, there are many countries where people are not free to practice their religious beliefs.
Pastor Katebe says the church is committed to fulfilling Zambia’s declaration as a Christian nation by spreading the gospel to all people.
He was speaking at the House of Prayer for All Nations Church International Women Conference in Livingstone last night.
Speaking at the same function, acting Livingstone District Commissioner Harriet Kawina urged the church to continue praying for Livingstone.
Indeed they are the worst hypocrites. Hiding behind the church while they loot the country. Ati Christian nation. This is a devils nation. People fast everyday because of the high cost of food and you have the cheeck to ask them to fast. People pray everyday 24/7 for deliverance from devils like you and you ask them to join you in your devil worship. Go and pray alone with your comrades in looting.
For the government to waste money pushing a fraud is sick and immoral. Fire this “Minister” and close that office. Line your own pockets, if you must, but keep the religious leeches awayfrom the public purse.
State sponsored religions are ALWAYS dangerous! King Ahab and Queen Jezebel in the bible has Baal as the “acceptable ” state religion with over 850 prophets of Baal who were in “good standing” with King Ahab! (Read 1st and second Kings) Meanwhile, the true religion of God had only Elijah the Prophet and 100 other prophets of God that Obadiah the God-fearing governor under Ahab his in Caves by their 50s and fed them daily! What determines holy living is how you treat your fellow man created in God’s likeness! A truly Godly Government does not behave the way the PF government does! You deny people development and employment on tribal lines and you expect God to hear your prayers? For misusing the Holy Name of God, expect more drought for the next 7 years until genuine repentance is…
Eat well now madam minister for soon you’ll be out of employment. Zambia isn’t a Pentecostal nation..Why are you quiet about PF cadres that are insulting Hichilema’s late father? Does your Christianity allow insults directed at the departed? As a Minister of Pentecostal Christians you’re not adding any value to the quality of life.