National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili has urged the clergy to take a leading role in ensuring church members participate in the National Day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation set for October 18.

Reverend Sumaili says it is important that the church supports the government as it continues to promote the national values and principles.

She was speaking during a meeting with the clergy in Chinsali District of Muchinga Province.

And Reverend Sumaili said the church is the mirror of morality in society hence the need for its leaders to be involved in issues of National guidance.

Speaking at the same meeting Living Water Global Church Reverend Elizabeth Chimweli said the clergy in Chinsali will continue working with government in promoting peace, love and unity.

Meanwhile,the House of Prayer for All Nations Church has praised the government for respecting and allowing people in Zambia to worship freely.

Senior Pastor and Founder of the church Chibwe Katebe says while citizens can worship freely in Zambia, there are many countries where people are not free to practice their religious beliefs.

Pastor Katebe says the church is committed to fulfilling Zambia’s declaration as a Christian nation by spreading the gospel to all people.

He was speaking at the House of Prayer for All Nations Church International Women Conference in Livingstone last night.

Speaking at the same function, acting Livingstone District Commissioner Harriet Kawina urged the church to continue praying for Livingstone.

