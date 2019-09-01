Today’s Scripture

“Therefore I say to you, her sins, which are many, are forgiven, for she loved much; but he who is forgiven little, loves little.”

(Luke 7:47, AMP)

Love Much

Did you know that forgiveness opens the door for love to operate in your life? In this Scripture passage, Jesus was at a Pharisee’s house when “a certain immoral woman” came in and poured a jar of expensive perfume on Jesus’ feet and began to wash them with her tears and her hair. The religious leaders were shocked that Jesus would allow this “sinner” to touch Him. But she knew she was forgiven. When she received Christ’s forgiveness, love was the automatic response. She was forgiven of much, and she loved and longed to please Him.

Do you want more love in your life? Do you want to feel more of God’s love and have stronger relationships with the people around you? Open your heart to forgiveness. Receive Christ’s forgiveness and extend it to others. When you are forgiven much, you will love much. As Christ’s love flows through you, your faith will be strengthened, your hope will be renewed, and you will be empowered to live the abundant life He has in store for you!

A Prayer for Today

“Father, Thank You for loving me. Thank You for Your forgiveness which opens the door for Your love to flow through me. Show me Your love and help me to be a light and example of love everywhere I go in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

