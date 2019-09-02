Jay Rox teams up with Kenya’s Kansoul to deliver the perfect afro fusion. Distance was conquered, art was merged and cultures shared. When God verifies your mission, the distance covered to get to the finish line doesn’t matter at all.

Song produced by: Kenz Ville Marley

Jay Rox dressed by: Bobz Boutique

Music Video directed by: Ricky Bekko

[Read 65 times, 65 reads today]