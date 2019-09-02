Jay Rox teams up with Kenya’s Kansoul to deliver the perfect afro fusion. Distance was conquered, art was merged and cultures shared. When God verifies your mission, the distance covered to get to the finish line doesn’t matter at all.
Song produced by: Kenz Ville Marley
Jay Rox dressed by: Bobz Boutique
Music Video directed by: Ricky Bekko
I hate to say this or that artist is ‘good’ or ‘bad’ because it diminishes the effort and emotion that goes into creating. Every artist brings his unique personality to the mic. I respect jay rox’s art, just happy to be part of this generation where I get to experience the kind of music he puts out. I always listen to ‘umwela’ featuring Mumba yachi too much gravitas on that track. Hope copyright can be tightened up in Zed so that our local maestros like Rox can maximize their revenue from their efforts. I am that rare person that actually goes to sounds and pick up a bunch of albums when i’m in the country. Well I haven’t yet signed up for a spotify account hahaha so I still do CD’s when i’m zed, in marketing terms I am the classic luggard. R.E.S.P.E.C.T.