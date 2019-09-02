The Patriotic Front (PF) Leadership has vowed to protect President Edgar Lungu from all forms of unwarranted political attacks. PF Secretary General Davis Mwila said that the party will not allow any politician to abuse their freedom of speech, adding that the party will not take lightly attacks from people like de-registered National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili.
Mr Mwila said the party will take action and present a petition to Mr. Kambwili following his continuous attacks on President Lungu.
The PF Secretary-General was speaking at the PF Secretariat in Lusaka today saying that President Lungu is not just the Republican President, but also a Party President.
He said the party will not tolerate any more of the unwarranted attacks on the Head of State. Mr Mwila said the party has applied to the Zambia Police Service for a permit to take a petition to the de-registered leader of the NDC Chishimba Kambwili over his insults against President Lungu.
“We cannot rely on the government only to defend our President because he is the Party President. It is our duty to ensure that the name of the President is protected from any unwarranted attacks. We will not condone Chishimba Kambwili insulting the President as if we are not there, let him know that we are here to defend our leader,” he said.
“As a party and as a Secretariat, we have made a decision! Time has come to defend the President at all costs. We promised the people of Zambia that we will demonstrate for seven days. And of course, we have notified the police because we follow the law.”
The Secretary-General made it clear that the party is not violating any law in petitioning Mr. Kambwili.
“Tomorrow, we are expecting Munali residents at the Secretariat who will be coming with a petition. This will continue. And on Friday, the entire Lusaka district will march to Kambwili’s Office if he has one! Or to his House to deliver a petition. We will do so within the confinement of the law as we have given notice to the Police.”
Respond to the high cost of living! Those are the real issues not the pettiness that we are seeing from both the ruling and opposition parties. Let’s talk bread and butter issues.
Well said my man. What is wrong with David Mwila? Boot licker. My black assi. Yashani iwe ka David Mwila look at your eyes na iwe. Mukudwa pamo naiwe vs bu Kolwe naiwe
Wa kamba. Ka president 2 trips to India and Japan separately. Why not same route from India to Japan abo ku KK Airport ba ka ba poshe tajwaba. Why not from Japan to India. Selfish President Wa li temwa mune
One day Lesa aka kwita. Taking Zambians for
Honestly ba SG this is a desparate move and just shows the calibre of your politics, which is politics of manipulation. Trade carefully because the deraged and disgruntled supporters of NDC might retaliate which may endanger national security. I am just saying. I would understand if such action was taken against a common citizen not a political competitor. Are these warning signs of the oncoming clump down on free speech in our country? Let your works as a party silence your critics not infringing upon a person’s basic rights. Matching to Kambwili’s house will not only make him an official enemy of the state hence placing his life in danger but also put the lives of his family in jeopardy. We can do better than this ba SG. This is desparation bombeni fye, people will vote based on your…
It’s their constitutional democratic right to demonstrate and petition
POLITICS DEMAND HIGH LEVELS OF MORALITY, INTEGRITY.
ONLY A FEW COOL HEADS GET IT.
THANKS
Insults will not solve problems but dialogue and good policies. If Chishimaba Kambwili comes to power on insults ticket someone else will ride on it and hope that insults will take him or her to plot one. We do not want insults. You are free to talk, condemn but not to insult or defame others. We need to create a society that differs and condemns but with civility.
Never argue with people who lack intelligence because people might not notice the difference. Davies Mwila recently gathered cadres with Josephine Mumbi Phiri at the PF Secretariat when Kambwili was expelled from Parliament. Davies and Josephine were busy dancing to vulgar songs that were sung by their well-paid hired thugs. I wondered how people as old as they’re could dance to such obscenity. Now today they want to admonish their equal. Kambwili has just returned their favour, afterall he’s their member through and through. It seems there are no elders in the PF. Anyway, continue to insult each other, you deserve each other. It futile trying to reason with such kind of people. It’s life in the marrow where it is sweetest. The last days of PF are upon us
This Davies Mwila that lost his MP seat to an independent, is an embarrassment to the president. President Lungu needs a new Secretary general of the PF party.