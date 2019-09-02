The Patriotic Front (PF) Leadership has vowed to protect President Edgar Lungu from all forms of unwarranted political attacks. PF Secretary General Davis Mwila said that the party will not allow any politician to abuse their freedom of speech, adding that the party will not take lightly attacks from people like de-registered National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili.

Mr Mwila said the party will take action and present a petition to Mr. Kambwili following his continuous attacks on President Lungu.

The PF Secretary-General was speaking at the PF Secretariat in Lusaka today saying that President Lungu is not just the Republican President, but also a Party President.

He said the party will not tolerate any more of the unwarranted attacks on the Head of State. Mr Mwila said the party has applied to the Zambia Police Service for a permit to take a petition to the de-registered leader of the NDC Chishimba Kambwili over his insults against President Lungu.

“We cannot rely on the government only to defend our President because he is the Party President. It is our duty to ensure that the name of the President is protected from any unwarranted attacks. We will not condone Chishimba Kambwili insulting the President as if we are not there, let him know that we are here to defend our leader,” he said.

“As a party and as a Secretariat, we have made a decision! Time has come to defend the President at all costs. We promised the people of Zambia that we will demonstrate for seven days. And of course, we have notified the police because we follow the law.”

The Secretary-General made it clear that the party is not violating any law in petitioning Mr. Kambwili.

“Tomorrow, we are expecting Munali residents at the Secretariat who will be coming with a petition. This will continue. And on Friday, the entire Lusaka district will march to Kambwili’s Office if he has one! Or to his House to deliver a petition. We will do so within the confinement of the law as we have given notice to the Police.”

