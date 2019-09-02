Minister of Transport and Communications Mutotwe Kafwaya has advised Zambian Bus and Truck Drivers not to travel to South Africa until the security situation improves in that country.
Mr Kafwaya has also advised drivers already in that country to park their vehicles in safe and secure designated places the authorities may recommend in that country until the security situation improves.
He said the Zambian government will continue to engage the South African government to ensure measures are put in place to guarantee the safety of Zambian truck drivers who may be in that country.
Mr Kafwaya said this will be done in line with bilateral road Transport Agreement between South Africa and Zambia on security and safety.
The Zambian Mission in South Africa on 26th January issued a travel alert to Zambian truck drivers not to travel to that country owing to threats on the lives.
Looting in foreign owned shops in South Africa has continued with two trucks set ablaze so far as South Africans continue demanding the removal of foreigners who they claim are getting their jobs.
Education is the key to erase the barbarism in our colleagues
The RSA government is not exactly your friend on this one. Cyril himself has been accused of employing toxic language against black foreigners in South Africa especially during the last election campaign!
I am a regular visitor to RSA. I have observed and experienced countless times how switched off the majority of local blacks there and have no clue what builds an economy …
Tell us how many Zambians have been killed so far. If the ANC Government of Cyril Ramaphosa has failed to govern they must resign. These xenophobic attacks will have far-reaching consequences. We are still coping with the effects of the failed State of Zimbabwe and now the next is South Africa. If SADC fails to act decisively on the volatile situation in South Africa the whole region will get affected. RSA is on fire, they’re killing each other everyday even without xenophobia. SADC countries will pay for being over-dependent on RSA, especially Botswana. Let’s utilize ports of Walvis Bay, Dar es Salaam and Maputo as alternatives. One day the kaffirs will wake up and find there’s no cargo to move then they’ll realize what it means to respect human life