By Joseph Kangwa
Zambia is truly going in the wrong direction economically, socially and politically. All this is as a result of the irresponsible and selfish leaders we have entrusted to run our national affairs. What the Zambian citizens are witnessing and going through today is simply a tip of worse things to come, we are heading to a catastrophic end. Having poor and inept leadership in government, one that does not serve the interest and wellbeing of its people and the Country but theirs and those connected to them.
We totally agree with the outgoing British High Commissioner’s concerns about the direction the country is headed to, it’s the wrong one. The issues Mr Fergus raised in his goodbye statement are genuine and very cardinal. If we had responsible people in government, who care for the masses, they would have taken time to reflect seriously on all the issues that were pointed out. Comparing the questions posed by Mr Fergus and the government’s response, the following are our views:
1. Debt: why has it soared to unsustainable levels? Government has been consistently spending more money than the taxes it raises (including other sources) which are mostly used on allowances, Public Service official’s trips and so on and so forth. A government that is serious and committed to repay its debts, should focus on revamping its economy by concentrating on measures that would improve that economy rather than spend more on consumption. Instead of essential services that will add value on the general wellbeing of the masses.
2. Corruption: what should we make of persistent reports about rampant corruption? The Auditor General’s and FIC reports among other information. There is a popular English saying, “he who seeks equity must come with clean hands.” Unfortunately, the approach to the fight against corruption seems to be a comedy of errors where some high profile cases end up nowhere after a lot of assurances by government that the perpetrators of such corrupt activities are going to be brought to book. A very serious example is that of the 48 houses in Chalala area of Lusaka which smelled of high-level corruption but the case ended nowhere rather in a mysterious manner.
3. Political Dialogue: Has the National Dialogue Forum done anything to foster reconciliation and reduce political tensions ahead of the 2021 election? Or is the proposed legislation only generating further controversy? How do you expect NDF, which was rejected by the masses through their representative organizations like religious institutions, CSOs, political parties among other stakeholders, to genuinely foster reconciliation and reduce political tension? It had nothing to do with reconciliation neither was it aimed at reducing tension. As evidenced by the resolutions of the forum, the NDF had nothing to do with the wellbeing of the poor masses nor the country at large but only to benefit a few people who are politically connected. That’s the reason why it has been rejected by many.
4. Drought/Poverty: Neighbouring countries have declared food security emergencies. Why hasn’t Zambia done so? It is because not all of us are affected by hunger the same way, no wonder it cannot be declared as a National Disaster because some (from the elite group) have the capacity to feed themselves while the majority are wallowing in abject poverty and starvation.
5. Freedom of the Media/ Expression: Is Zambia becoming more or less free? Are Zambian journalists and institutions inclined to exercise self-censorship over fears that their licenses might be suspended? How can there be freedom of media and expression when ruling party cadres harass media houses that try to report objectively in maintaining checks and balances by covering different political parties and sharing their views or labeled as opposition’s media institutions? Journalists are being threatened and beaten by the minions of certain political parties while others are detained or jailed for giving their opinions on national issues.
Suffice to say, the PF government’s response to the outgoing High Commissioner of the UK was unacceptable and a mockery to the victims of the challenges the country is experiencing. The manner in which the government has responded to the issues raised by Mr. Fergus shows how irresponsible and arrogant people in this regime are. It’s sad to note that any organization, institution and/or individual that tries to tell the PF government the realities gets hated or labeled as partisan and enemy of the state. It seems like there is no room for criticism and advice to government leaders.
The Socialist Party in the Province is urging them to be honest when it comes to dealing with national issues. The issues that face this country are beyond political parties. Hunger, for example, chooses not which political or religious persuasions you have.
We, therefore, challenge the government to address the situation of poverty as soon as possible- especially the government has stated clearly on the availability of resources to deal with food insecurity. They need to ensure that prices for the staple food are reduced and where there are shortages the commodity is made accessible. This is not difficult to deal with but of course, this calls for seriousness and great responsibility by those tasked to lead us.
The Author is the Copperbelt Provincial Spokesperson for the Opposition Socialist Party in Zambia, led by Fred M’membe and Cosmas Musumali
Almost everything that the PF ministers do soils their fingers. There are whispers that even the National Health Insurance Scheme has been rigged as somebody has demanded 60% ownership of the Health Center of Excellence, the institution that will be the largest beneficiary of the funds. I expect MoH to issue a statement on this. I hope it’s not true. God is watching, the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom
This analysis is correct. But of course the corrupt, greedy individuals that are feasting at the table of corruption will insult and trivialise it.
Greed is such a blinding evil. No wonder Paul says “the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil”.
Someone can sit in the midst of suffering and corruption due to bad leadership, but as long as he is enjoying the crumbs that fall from the corruption table, he doesnt care. Greed makes people more heartless than beasts. Animals only kill what they need to survive. But the corrupt arw gluttons that devour even what they do not need. Steal on and fill up your cup of wrath. You will certainly drink it
I AGREE WITH THE WRITER ONLY ON HIS VIEWS ON DEBT AND CORRUPTION. THE NDF HAS NOT STOPPED ANYONE FROM ENGAGING IN RECONCILIATION. THOSE WHO SEEK RECONCILIATION LET THEM RECONCILE. THE OPPOSITION AND A FEW NGOS HAVE OPTED TO TAKE A POLITICAL STANCE. UPND WILL NEVER AGREE WITH PF WHATSOEVER. DROUGHT IS NOT A DISASTER IT IS JUST BEING POLITICISED. YES IT IS THERE AND ITS BEING ADDRESSED. I THINK THE MEDIA IN ZAMBIA IS VERY FREE. THAT’S WHY WE HAVE LOTS OF RADIO/TV STATIONS AND THE PRESIDENT BEING INSULTED E DAY.
Wasn’t Emmanuel Mwamba as PS information then openly blasted by Sata for trying to issue Radio Phoenix with broadcasting licenses in the rest of the towns apart from the line of rail?
It is obvious this regime has committed more wrongs in less than 5 years in power than the Chiluba administration did in 10 years. Today they think they are very clever but time will definitely catch up with them just the way it did with Chiluba
If only he had followed through the footsteps of Levy, we would not have had a Sata who came to unleash street kids on us most of whom are now ministers! Even FTJ would be shocked to hear that Zambians made chaotic Sata president! And FTJ was right when he said he could not anoint Sata as his successor because he could cause people to hate one another! The undemocratic and unconstitutional crusade to starve opposition strongholds of development and employment opportunities started with Sata! Sata’s successor who is also his nephew tthrough Malawian maternal lineage is just following in his uncle’s footsteps! 2011 to 2021 is the darkest period in Zambia’s history and Zambians need to redeem themselves before they are scattered abroad!
My white wife says that Zambian deserve everything they are facing as we continue making the same mistakes expecting change. Myself and my wife including most upnd members are enjoying life don’t think for a second the reason we want to rule is to eat your cake. Even hh has more money than Zambia itself at the moment. Think about it
Is there really nothing good the PF government has done since coming into power? There may be hunger but Zambia has really been transformed. Whoever is going to take over, will will definately going go Finns it easy to take development to any part of the country because the pre-requisites have already been done by the PF. May be, they only lacked priorities.
Same opposition, same cr.a.p!! Socialist party has no councillors or mps to prove their worth, so who are they to tell us the direction of our nation?? PF is staying in power after 2021 because we have a useless and inept opposition who believe they can overthrow a legitimately and democratically elected govt. by slander and fake news-a plot hatched by an unholy alliance of Fred Mmembe and hh and shady International financiers: hh’s now infamous “armageddon”!!
Indeed…tell that cocoon, whatever his name is to tell the world which direction his country is going. Everyone thinks they are heading off the cliffs. Clean your own closet first before you start pointing at others.